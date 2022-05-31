"Public statements like that don’t get you anywhere" - Bayern Munich CEO Olivier Kahn unhappy with Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski's latest comments

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Khan is not happy with the recent comments from Barcelona target Robert Lewandowksi, where he claimed that he doesn't want to continue at the Allianz Arena. The former Germany goal-keeper slammed the Polish star, urging him to respect his time with Bayern.

Lewandowski has just a year left on his Bayern Munich contract and has confirmed he will not be penning a new deal.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore”“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. Lewandowski: “My era at Bayern is over. I don't see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore” 🚨 #FCBayern“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don't want to play there anymore. A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don't stop me”. https://t.co/ieO3q0tEBO

He recently claimed that his era at the Bundesliga club was over, and hinted at a move to Barcelona.

Oliver Khan was not pleased with the comments and jumped to remind the Polish star of what he had at the Allianz Arena. He told Sport1 (via Metro):

"I can't tell you why Robert chose this way of communicating his situation. Public statements like that don't get you anywhere. Robert should remember what he has at Bayern. He has become one of the best footballers in the world here."

Barcelona target Lewandowski's comments on Bayern Munich future

Robert Lewandowski is keen on leaving Bayern Munich in the summer and reports suggest he wants to join Barcelona. The Catalan side are also interested in signing him and are working on a deal.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide 🗣️ Robert Lewandowski: “It's hard to say that I will play for Bayern next season.” 🗣️ Robert Lewandowski: “It's hard to say that I will play for Bayern next season.” ‼️🗣️ Robert Lewandowski: “It's hard to say that I will play for Bayern next season.” https://t.co/ReBg3r9S24

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, Lewandowski said:

"I would like to say at the beginning that I don't want to continue talking about this situation, the club situation. So what we know for sure at the moment is that my era in Bayern Munich is over. I don't see any possibility to continue my career in this club, based on what we could see in the last couple of weeks.

"Bayern are a serious club so I hope they won't keep me just because they can. I don't want to go any further at the moment. I would like to focus on the national team and the matches that we are going to play, and maybe after the national team camp we will have more time to say more about the situation. But for now I would like to end like this."

Barcelona signed Aubemeyang in the January window and are looking to bolster their attack again, which could force the exit of Martin Braithwaite or Memphis Depay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far