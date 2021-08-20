Christian Pulisic testing positive for COVID-19 puts Chelsea at a disadvantage ahead of London derby

Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19. Manager Thomas Tuchel will now be at a disadvantage as the Blues will be without their star player for Sunday's clash against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

"Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Thankfully I'm fully vaccinated and I have no symptoms so far," said Christian Pulisic through an Instagram story.

The Champions League title holders will face their London derby rivals for the second time this season. Their last encounter took place during pre-season fixtures, which the Gunners lost by a narrow margin because of controversial officiating calls.

What does Pulisic's current condition mean?

The Chelsea boss stated today that the 22-year-old has not been training with the squad since Wednesday. Pulisic has been advised to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days under the UK government guidelines, following which he will be assessed further.

When asked why Pulisic wouldn't be available for the London derby on Sunday, Tuchel told reporters:

"Christian is unfortunately pretty easy to explain, he had a positive test and needs to follow the protocols. He's not in training and not available for the game against Arsenal."

Christian Pulisic was in red-hot form during the opening matchday when the Blues took on Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic played 82 minutes in that game and found the back of the net five minutes before the halfway mark. Unable to bank on his form would be a vital blow for the Chelsea boss this weekend.

This situation also leaves the US national team in the dark regarding Pulisic availability for their all-important World Cup qualifying matches, which begin September 3. The USMNT squad had told the players to report to their training camp in Nashville in 13 days.

The London Derby

The London Derby is one of the fiercest derbies in the English Premier League. From Arsenal's perspective, their shortcomings could be momentarily papered over if they manage a favorable result against their cross-town rivals on Sunday.

The Gunners will be missing a few players of their own, including Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel and Thomas Partey. Meanwhile, the Blues will be without Hakim Ziyech and Ruben Loftus-Cheek alongside Christian Pulisic.

