"Pulling a Sergio Ramos", "Thinks it's WWE" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate for his 'dirty' play in loss to Monterrey

Inter Miami striker Luis Suárez has received heavy criticism from fans for an apparent act of aggression in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals against C.F. Monterrey on April 11, 2024. The match ended in a 3-1 score.

Taking to social media, fans bashed the Uruguayan and slammed his demeanor during the match. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

"He was pulling a SERGIO RAMOS"

"Cheat, as per usual.."

"Positioning the arm for a better biting position, maybe? After all, his teeth MUST be protected, no?" another fan chimed in.

"He has some serious problems"

"Should have been a red card but since he’s Messi’s friend we all know he will be protected," read another.

On April 21, 2013, Suarez, who played for Liverpool then, bit Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic on his right arm in the 74th minute of a match. The Football Association charged him with violent conduct, and he received a 10-match ban. A similar incident also took place during his tenure in Ajax, involving PSV Eindhoven’s Otman Bakkal.

Luis Suárez joined Inter Miami in 2024 and has netted five league goals. He also played with Lionel Messi in Barcelona, which he was a part of from 2014 to 2020.

Inter Miami got eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions Cup

C.F. Monterrey forward Brandon Vazquez opened the scoring in the 31st minute of the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals. Germán Berterame netted the second goal for the Liga MX club in the 58th minute, followed by Jesús Gallardo in the 64th minute.

Inter Miami's first goal came from Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gómez in the 85th minute. However, in the 78th minute, Jordi Alba was given a red card.

The match ended in a 3-1 loss for the Major League Soccer club, eliminating them from the CONCACAF Champions Cup with a 5-2 on aggregate loss in the quarter-finals.

Inter Miami currently sit third on the Major League Soccer table with 12 points in eight matches. They are two points behind table-toppers, the New York Red Bulls, who have played one less match as of now.

