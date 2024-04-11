WATCH: Monterrey fans recreate the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo Siu celebration after knocking out Lionel Messi's Inter Miami from CONCACAF Cup

Inter Miami played against C.F. Monterrey in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 11. The match ended in a 3-1 loss for the Major League Soccer club.

Following the Liga MX club's victory over Inter Miami, a video of fans celebrating surfaced on social media, in which they are seen recreating the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo Siu celebration.

Watch the clip here:

Expand Tweet

Monterrey's forward Brandon Vazquez opened the scoring in the 31st minute of the second leg, which was also the only goal in the first half. In the 58th minute, Germán Berterame netted the second goal for the Liga MX club, followed by another from Jesús Gallardo in the 64th minute.

Inter Miami's first goal came from Paraguayan midfielder Diego Gómez in the 85th minute. In the 78th minute, Jordi Alba was given a red card. The quarter-final ended with a 5-2 on aggregate score.

On April 4, 2024, both teams faced each other in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The clash ended in a 2-1 loss for the Major League Soccer side. After the end of the first leg, Lionel Messi was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Monterrey coaching staff.

C.F. Monterrey will play against Columbus Crew in the first leg of the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on April 23, 2024.

Inter Miami's current standing in Major League Soccer

Inter Miami are third on the Major League Soccer table with 12 points in eight matches. Philadelphia Union, who played six matches as of now, are now ranked second, while the New York Red Bulls top the table with 14 points in seven matches.

Lionel Messi's side will play against Sporting Kansas City next in the Major League Soccer on April 14, 2024. They are yet to claim the league title.

On July 24, 2024, Inter Miami will play the first match of the Leagues Cup against Puebla. They won the title last year, which was also their first-ever trophy.

Poll : Will Inter Miami win MLS this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion