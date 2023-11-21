Pundit believes Arsenal star is a 'nailed on' starter in Gareth Southgate's England team in the 2024 Euros

Former England international Rob Green believes that Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is a 'nailed on' starter in Gareth Southgate's team for the 2024 UEFA Euros.

Saka, 22, has fast become a regular fixture in the Three Lions' XI. 27 of his 32 senior international appearances have come since the start of the 2020 UEFA Euros in the summer of 2021.

The English winger has been in sublime form for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in recent years and already has six goals and eight assists in 17 games this season. Moreover, his burst of pace and impressive dribbling skills make him a handful for even the best defenders in world football.

Saka played 84 minutes on the right side in England's disappointing 1-1 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers draw against North Macedonia on 20 November. Much like his teammates, he failed to impose himself on the game.

But regardless of the display, Green thinks Saka is nailed on to start in Southgate's XI. He said on BBC Radio 5 Live (h/t The Boot Room):

"After these two games, none more than there was before it. I think the guys who didn’t play will say ‘thank you very much’. The left-back [position], it’s become apparent that one of the two we have as recognised left-backs need to be fit.

"There’s an option out wide on the left-hand side, I don’t think Jack Grealish is nailed on so you’re looking at one of those options. Saka is nailed on."

Chelsea's Cole Palmer and Manchester City's Phil Foden are thought to be Saka's realistic contenders for a starting spot at the Euros, granted the trio retain their respective form.

When do Arsenal return to action after the November international break?

Arsenal will return to action in the Premier League on Saturday (25 November) at the Gtech Community Stadium against Brentford.

Bukayo Saka will be expected to start for his club down the right-hand side. He helped his team qualify as the winners of Group C with 20 points from eight matches.

The Gunners will be hoping to climb a couple of spots in the table in gameweek 13 as they currently sit in third place with 27 points from 12 matches. Liverpool lead them on goal difference while Manchester City are top of the pile by a point.

Arsenal haven't been in the best form, dropping five points in their last four matches. They notably lost the Premier League last term by five points despite leading the table for a record 248 days.