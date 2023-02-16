Pundit claims Arsenal could finish below Manchester United after 3-1 defeat against Manchester City

Businessman and pundit Simon Jordan reckons Arsenal could finish behind Manchester United following their 3-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League on Wednesday (February 15).

The Gunners succumbed to their second loss in three top-flight games as the Sky Blues ran riot at the Emirates, drawing level with Mikel Arteta's side on 51 points apiece. However, the London side have a game in hand.

Jordan, though, appears to have already conceded the title race to City, boldly claiming that United could beat Arsenal to second place. However, he has tipped the Gunners to win the league in the future. Speaking to talkSPORT, he said (via Inside Futbol):

“I don’t think they will (win the Premier League this season). I think they might even get pipped by Man United for second spot, but I saw a side who are inevitably going to win the Premier League in the next couple of years. They are a good side, a good united and a good-coached and well-managed team.”

Without a win in three league games, Arsenal are running the risk of seeing their title charge fizzling out, with City now on level terms and aiming for a third straight title.

Meanwhile, United, who had started their campaign with back-to-back losses, are now just five points adrift of the Gunners in third. Arsenal haven't won the Premier League since the 2003-04 season, when the club set an 'Invincibles' record by going their top-flight campaign without a defeat.

Arsenal can get their Premier League campaign back on track

With just one point in their last three Premier League games, Arsenal appear to have lost some of their steam in recent weeks, plunging the title race wide open.

Manchester City have closed the gap, although the Gunners still have a game in hand and could reopen a three-point lead at the top. However, that would still keep the race in the balance, and with games coming thick and fast, the momentum could change once more.

The Gunners are alive in European competition, much like their nearest title rivals. They play the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg on March 9 against an as yet unnamed opponent. City, meanwhile, play Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg on February 22.

There are ten league games before the Gunners travel to the Etihad to face City, so it will be interesting to see how the title race pans out.

