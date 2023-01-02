Former England striker Stan Collymore has claimed that Manchester United and Chelsea could target Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara after his exploits this season.

Collymore, who plied his trade for Liverpool and Aston Villa, has claimed that Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea should all be interested in the Frenchman.

The former England attacker has also claimed that Aston Villa won't have any intention of letting Kamara depart but could struggle to retain him. He told Caught Offside:

“One player at Aston Villa that I have been really, really impressed with is Boubacar Kamara.

“Villa got him in the summer on a free transfer and what a signing he is proving to be. However, because of that, I wouldn’t be surprised if a club tried to prise him away from Villa Park this month."

“Don’t get me wrong, Villa’s owners don’t need the money," he added. "But they may well look at the commercial aspect and think “well, we got him for nothing, £40m or £50m would be pure profit and we could reinvest that elsewhere.”

"I certainly think there will be clubs out there taking notice of him. But if we disregard the January window, if Kamara continues his upward trajectory, then the likes of Man United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea will all surely be looking seriously at him.”

Collymore has praised the defensive midfielder for his extraordinary intelligence and technical ability. He added:

“Not only is he a really sound defensive midfielder, but he’s also a really intelligent footballer.

“He can turn the ball over, make ground up with the ball at his feet, has a decent range of passing and he’s extremely calm under pressure, so he’s definitely one to watch.”

Aston Villa grabbed a fantastic bargain by landing Kamara on a free transfer in the summer after his deal with Olympique de Marseille expired.

The French midfielder has made 13 appearances for the Midlands club this season, having missed almost two months with a knee injury.

Details of Chelsea’s proposal to sign Enzo Fernandez emerge amid interest from Manchester United

Details of Chelsea's proposal to sign Enzo Fernandez have been revealed amid interest from fellow Premier League giants Manchester United.

As reported by Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Chelsea are willing to pay only 25 percent of Enzo Fernandez's transfer fee upfront.

The Blues are intending to pay the remaining amount in two or three instalments but Benfica are looking for the full amount in one go. Andrade has also claimed that Manchester United are also interested in the 21-year-old and are monitoring the situation.

Fernandes' stock skyrocketed after he played a pivotal role in helping Argentina win their third FIFA World Cup title after a long wait of 36 years.

