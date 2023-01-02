Details of Chelsea’s proposal to sign Enzo Fernandez emerge as Manchester United keep close eye on negotiations: Reports

Details of Chelsea's proposal to sign Argentina's World Cup hero Enzo Fernandez have been revealed amid interest from fellow Premier League giants Manchester United.

As reported by Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, Chelsea are looking to pay 25% of Enzo Fernandez's fee up front.

The Blues are looking to come to an agreement with Benfica so that they can pay the remaining amount in two or three installments. However, Benfica are adamant of getting the full fee in one go and are not happy with Chelsea's proposal.

Andrade has also claimed that Manchester United are also monitoring Enzo Fernandez's situation carefully. However, Erik ten Hag's side are yet to make a move for the Argentina international, who won the Young Player award at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandez has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football following his brilliant performances for Argentina at the World Cup.

SPORTbible @sportbible



Enzo Fernandez joined this year and he already has a £120 million price tag... 🤯



No one does the transfer window like them! Benfica have made more in player sales across the last 10 years than any other club. £1.03b sold in total, with a profit of £572mEnzo Fernandez joined this year and he already has a £120 million price tag... 🤯No one does the transfer window like them! Benfica have made more in player sales across the last 10 years than any other club. £1.03b sold in total, with a profit of £572m 👏Enzo Fernandez joined this year and he already has a £120 million price tag... 🤯No one does the transfer window like them! 🇵🇹 https://t.co/VTYvE9oa3X

The 21-year-old played a pivotal role in helping La Albiceleste win their third FIFA World Cup title after a long wait of 36 years.

Fernandez's stock was already quite high ahead of the World Cup and has skyrocketed since the victorious campaign in Qatar. He has been linked with almost every major club in Europe, including the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Fernandez has a release clause of €120 million in his contract with Benfica. The Eagles have already made it clear that they want the full fee to part ways with their priced asset.

The Portuguese giants could make a huge profit with Fernandez in just six months' time, having signed him in the summer from River Plate for just €18 million. The Argentine has impressed for Roger Schmidt's side, having scored three goals and produced five assists in 24 games.

Chelsea have prepared a four-man shortlist if they miss out on Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have reportedly drawn a four-man shortlist in case they fail to land their priority midfielder target Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine midfielder is wanted by almost every top club in Europe, including the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Fabrizio Romano: “Chelsea will push this week to sign Enzo Fernandez, it’s really advanced, but it’s not completed yet. Chelsea would ideally like a different structure to the €120m clause, but the player really wants to join." Fabrizio Romano: “Chelsea will push this week to sign Enzo Fernandez, it’s really advanced, but it’s not completed yet. Chelsea would ideally like a different structure to the €120m clause, but the player really wants to join."

Hence, Graham Potter's side have a four-man shortlist ready if they miss out on Enzo Fernandez.

The Blues' four-man shortlist includes Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Manchester United side are also believed to be monitoring Fernandez's situation but have not made an approach yet.

Poll : 0 votes