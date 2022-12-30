Chelsea draw up shortlist of 4 midfield targets to sign in case they fail with Enzo Fernandez transfer

Chelsea have drawn a four-man shortlist in case they fail to land their priority midfielder target Enzo Fernandez.

As reported by The Mirror, the Blues have prepared a list of four alternatives for the Argentina international, who lit up in the FIFA World Cup. The first name on Graham Potter's wishlist is another coveted young midfielder, Jude Bellingham. The England international has been widely linked with a big-money exit from Borussia Dortmund and has been linked with almost every top club in Europe.

West Ham United midfielder and England midfielder Declan Rice is the next name on the Blues' shortlist. The defensive midfielder was released by Chelsea at the age of 14 and has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in recent years.

Graham Potter also has his sights on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo and Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia.

The Chelsea manager knows Caicedo well since his time at the Amex. He was the one who signed the midfield dynamo Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle in January 2021. Romeo Lavia has also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, despite his £14million move to Southampton from Manchester City in the summer.

Enzo Fernandez, meanwhile, has seen his stock rise significantly since his exploits in Qatar to help Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 21-year-old was a livewire in the middle of the park for Lionel Scaloni's side and caught the eye with his all-action display.

Chelsea are believed to be ready to trigger Enzo Fernandez's €120 million release clause but fear missing out on the Benfica midfielder. Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid are also admirers of the 21-year-old, who made his move to Benfica in the summer from River Plate.

Fernandez has scored thrice and produced five assists in 24 games for Roger Schmidt's side so far this campaign.

Chelsea interested in signing Barcelona defensive target

Chelsea are reportedly interested in Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic, who has also been linked with a move to Barcelona. The 27-year-old impressed for Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has since attracted interest from a host of major European clubs.

Barcelona have already registered their interest in the 27-time capped Croatia international. The Blues have also joined the race with Reece James struggling with injuries, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth. He said:

"Chelsea one of a number of clubs looking at Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic. Told internal talks have taken place at Chelsea to assess right-back options as they wait for the full extent of Reece James' injury."

