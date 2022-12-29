Chelsea interested in signing Barcelona target - Reports

Chelsea are among the clubs keeping tabs on Croatia international Josip Juranovic, who is also a target for Barcelona, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Juranovic's performances for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of several clubs. Barcelona have already been credited with an interest in him and it appears Chelsea have joined the race.

The winter transfer window will open in three days' time and Barcelona are among the clubs looking to strengthen their squad. With Sergi Roberto's contract expiring next summer and Hector Bellerin not in Xavi's plans, they are said to be keen to sign a new right-back.

Sheth claimed last week that Juranovic is thus a player of interest to the La Liga giants. The Sky Sports reporter, though, revealed that two unnamed Premier League clubs are also in the mix for the Celtic full-back.

The journalist has now disclosed that the Stamford Bridge outfit, who are approaching their transfer window under Graham Potter, are one of those clubs. They are reportedly considering signing a new right-back following Reece James' latest injury setback. Sheth wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea one of a number of clubs looking at Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic. Told internal talks have taken place at Chelsea to assess right-back options as they wait for the full extent of Reece James' injury."

Reece James, who missed the FIFA World Cup due to an injury, returned to action with the Blues this week. He was in the starting line-up for their 2-0 win against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday (December 27), but was forced off the pitch in the 53rd minute.

There are now suggestions that the England international could be sidelined for as much as four weeks. Chelsea could thus be tempted to bring in a new right-back in January.

How did Chelsea and Barcelona target Juranovic fare at the World Cup?

Juranovic featured in all but one of Croatia's seven matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He helped them keep two clean sheets and provided one assist in the process as Zlatko Dalic's side finished third in the tournament.

Celtic could be open to sanctioning a transfer for the 27-year-old in January having already signed a new right-back. They have acquired the services of Canadian defender Alistair Johnston ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Blues and Barcelona, though, face could further competition for Juranovic in January. Atletico Madrid and at least one other Premier League club are said to be in the race for him.

