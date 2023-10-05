Pundit compares PSG star Kylian Mbappe to Arsenal legend, believes it will be 'game-over' for rivals if he joins Premier League giants

Ex-Arsenal star Gael Clichy has likened Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe to Thierry Henry owing to their comparable playstyles. He also stated that it will be difficult for other teams to compete should the player join Manchester City in the near future.

During an interview with British betting outlet Genting Casino, Clichy was asked to share his thoughts on the 24-year-old's potential future destination. When queried about his links with City, he responded:

''Mbappe going to Manchester City will be game-over! He reminds me of Thierry Henry as he can pop up with vital goals and has so much charisma and confidence. I haven't seen one with this much confidence since Thierry. Him going to City would be great, but the Premier League is the most challenging league in the world."

Naming Real Madrid as the Frenchman's ideal club, Clichy continued:

"Mbappe's favourite club is seemingly Real Madrid and that's understandable due to their history and status. If he leaves PSG, I can't see him going anywhere before Real Madrid. Not Liverpool, not Arsenal, not Manchester United and not Tottenham Hotspur."

Comparing both City and Real Madrid's situations, Clichy concluded:

"The only Premier League club who I feel could tempt Kylian would be City due to Pep Guardiola's influence as well as what City have achieved over the last few years. City also have the financial muscle to maintain their status. However, Real Madrid can do all of this too. They could create a project around the player."

Mbappe, who is in the final year of his current contract, reportedly tried to force his way out of Parc des Princes this summer. He was linked with a £173 million switch to Real Madrid, but nothing came to fruition.

So far, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has scored a whopping 220 goals and laid out 98 assists in 268 appearances for PSG. He is averaging a goal involvement at a stellar rate of every 67 minutes for them.

L'Equipe gives poor rating to Kylian Mbappe after PSG's recent loss at Newcastle United

L'Equipe, a leading French newspaper, handed Kylian Mbappe an underwhelming rating of 2/10 after PSG's UEFA Champions League 4-1 loss at Newcastle United on Wednesday (October 4).

In their post-match column, L'Equipe stated that the forward "almost did not exist" in the Parisians' loss against Eddie Howe's outfit. They also asserted that the star was "very disappointing" during the first half.

During his visit to St. James' Park, the 24-year-old started as part of an attacking quartet alongside Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, and Ousmane Dembele. He completed 95% of his 38 passes, registered one shot off target and won two of four overall duels.