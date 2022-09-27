Pundit says Arsenal star is better than £100,000-per-week Manchester City player 

Former Aston Villa player Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka is better than Manchester City academy graduate Phil Foden.

England took on Germany in their final Nations League League A Group 3 fixture on Monday night (September 26). The Three Lions started with Manchester City’s Foden in midfield, but the £100,000-per-week man failed to make the desired impact. England found themselves trailing by a goal when Gareth Southgate decided to take Foden off for Saka (66th minute).

Charles Watts @charles_watts Look at that, Saka tearing it up when played in his proper position. Superb finish from Mount. Look at that, Saka tearing it up when played in his proper position. Superb finish from Mount.

Germany doubled their tally soon after, but the Arsenal graduate played a crucial part in helping England improve their fortunes. His runs down the right were menacing and he brilliantly picked up fellow substitute Mason Mount for England’s equalizer in the 75th minute. Saka also came agonizingly close to scoring the winner in the 90th minute, with his stunning effort from the right narrowly missing Germany’s goal.

Agbonlahor was left impressed with the Arsenal forward’s display and claimed that he was better than Manchester City’s Foden. He wrote on Twitter (via HITC):

“Saka is clear of foden”

The match ultimately ended 3-3 at Wembley Stadium, extending England’s winless run to six games and condemning them to a bottom-placed finish. This means that England will be demoted to League B in the next iteration of the Nations League.

Apart from Mount, Luke Shaw and Harry Kane (penalty) found the back of the net for England. Ilkay Gundogan scored a penalty for Germany while Chelsea’s Kai Havertz bagged a brace.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka could get the nod ahead of Manchester City’s Phil Foden at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Saka has been a consistent performer for the Gunners over the last couple of seasons, and he has started producing the goods for England as well. Saka has featured in eight games for the north Londoners across competitions this term, pitching in with a goal and four assists.

Foden has also enjoyed an encouraging start to the 2022-23 campaign, scoring thrice and claiming two assists in 10 games for Manchester City in all competitions.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

Thank you Wembley for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Showed great character tonight and we deserved more in the end !Thank you Wembley for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Showed great character tonight and we deserved more in the end ! Thank you Wembley for your support 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ https://t.co/dGwZjJRCyC

Foden is arguably more versatile than Saka, but the Arsenal man is considerably more direct. If Southgate wishes to deploy someone who loves to take on defenders and has a knack for the spectacular, he could turn to Saka instead of the Manchester City star. Considering how much England rely on Kane for goals, keeping another prominent goal threat in the team might not be a bad idea in Qatar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far