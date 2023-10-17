Pundit wants PL star at Arsenal as he believes player could be the 'perfect foil' for Bukayo Saka

Pundit and former footballer Kevin Campbell believes Arsenal should sign Pedro Neto and feels the Portuguese will be a great fit with Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners have been linked with Neto for some time now. The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward was on their wishlist last summer (via football.london), but a move ultimately failed to go through.

Those rumors have come to the fore once again, with ESPN reporting earlier this month that Arsenal want to add the forward to their ranks in January.

Campbell, who scored 53 times in 202 matches for the north London giants between 1989 and 1994, believes Neto could be a valuable addition to his former side. He feels that way despite the 23-year-old's recent injury concerns.

Neto suffered a knee injury in April 2021 that kept him out until February 2022. Just six months after his return, an ankle problem forced him out of action until February this year.

When asked if this was a source of concern, Campbell said on the "Highbury Squad" YouTube podcast (as quoted by TBR Football):

“No. I’ll tell you why. He’s young enough and he won’t have to play every game. Sometimes that’s what happens when he plays so many games the fatigue kicks in, but in a possession-based side like us he will get time to rest on the sideline, I think he could be the perfect foil for Saka.”

Neto struggled to make an impact after returning from injury last season, failing to score or assist in 10 Premier League appearances between March and May. However, he has started the current season on fire.

In eight league games, the Portuguese winger has scored once and laid out five assists. Neto has been directly involved in six of Wolves' nine goals so far, while also forcing a Ruben Dias own-goal in their 2-1 win over Manchester City last month.

Bukayo Saka could return from injury for Arsenal this weekend - Reports

Rumors linking Pedro Neto to Arsenal have seemingly returned to the headlines following Bukayo Saka's recent hamstring injury.

Saka sustained the injury during the Gunners' 2-1 defeat to Lens in the UEFA Champions League on October 3. This led to him missing their 1-0 win over Manchester City at the Emirates five days later, bringing an end to his run of 87 consecutive league appearances.

While fans were concerned about him potentially missing several games, The Standard reported on October 17 that the injury wasn't too serious. The report added that Saka could feature when Arsenal take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in a highly anticipated Premier League fixture on October 21.

The winger has recorded five goals and five assists in 10 matches across competitions this term. However, he doesn't boast the best of records against Chelsea, scoring just twice in eight appearances across competitions against the Blues.