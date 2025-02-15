"Pure Baller", "We won the lottery with him" - Fans hail Manchester City star for his performance in 4-0 Newcastle win

Manchester City fans were left pleased with the performance of Manchester City star Savinho in their Premier League win over Newcastle United on Saturday. The Cityzens ran out convincing 4-0 winners to return to winning ways in the league, and Savinho played a big part for them.

Following his early struggles after joining from Girona last summer, the Brazil international has been one of the shining lights for Manchester City despite their disappointing form. The 20-year-old registered an assist against Newcastle to take his total for the season to seven in the league.

Savinho featured from start to finish for Pep Guardiola's side as they dispatched Newcastle in style at the Etihad Stadium. The forward didn't get on the scoresheet but Manchester City fans acknowledged his invaluable contribution and gave him his flowers on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan hailed the youngster as a pure baller.

Another fan waxed lyrical about the forward, likening him to former star Riyad Mahrez.

"Performance of savinho, my goodness his control and with that ability to go past marker, grealish should take lessons from him, best game I have seen from city winger since mahrez against psg", they wrote.

A fan predicted that the forward will surpass Arsenal ace Bukayo Saka.

"Savinho will become far better than Saka", they wrote.

Another fan declared their pride in the winger.

"Savinho what a performance that was. We are proud of you son", they posted.

Another fan compared the youngster to Mahrez, as well.

"We won the lottery with Savinho, what a player, I just saw Mahrez again 🩵🩵", they wrote.

A fan declared the forward as being a top player.

"Savinho What a Baller!! Top Top Player", they posted.

Savinho displayed elite ball security, completing 95% of his passes despite playing the full 90 minutes. He completed three dribbles, the most of any player on either side in the game. He created one big chance, completed three of three long balls, and made six recoveries in the game.

Manchester City bounce back from high-profile defeats to trounce Newcastle

Manchester City delivered a fitting response to two high-profile defeats in two weeks with a 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle United. Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from losing 5-1 to Arsenal in the league and 3-2 to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League with a win at the Etihad.

Omar Marmoush opened his account for the club in the 19th minute, latching onto a long ball from Ederson to lob the Newcastle goalkeeper. The 26-year-old made it two for his side five minutes later when he finished off a pass from Ilkay Gundogan.

Marmoush completed his hat-trick in the 33rd minute as he slotted home following a cutback from Savinho, establishing Manchester City's dominance in the game. The Cityzens added a fourth in the second half. Substitute James McAtee scored his first Premier League goal for the club from close range, finishing off an Erling Haaland flick-on. City moved into fourth place in the league standings.

