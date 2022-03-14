"Pure class" - Michael Owen heaps praise on Chelsea star after Newcastle United win

Former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen has praised Chelsea forward Kai Havertz for his goal against Newcastle United.

The Magpies put in a fantastic display at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday (March 13) to keep the scores level until the dying embers of the game.

However, Havertz's brilliant take and finish from Jorginho's ball over the top in the 89th minute gave the Blues a 1-0 victory.

Taking to Twitter to give his thoughts on the match, Owen wrote:

"My take on Chelsea v Newcastle talking points; Yellow card was correct for Havertz. Should have been a pen for Newcastle. Sensational finish, pure class."

Michael Owen @themichaelowen My take on Chelsea v Newcastle talking points; Yellow card was correct for Havertz. Should have been a pen for Newcastle. Sensational finish, pure class. My take on Chelsea v Newcastle talking points; Yellow card was correct for Havertz. Should have been a pen for Newcastle. Sensational finish, pure class.

The Englishman also seemed to be referring to a couple of controversial moments from a heated contest. Havertz received only a yellow card after seemingly elbowing Dan Burn in the head in the first half, with Newcastle appealing for the German to see red.

This was followed by another controversial decision in the second half when Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah seemed to tug at Jacob Murphy's shirt in the box.

Chalobah evidently impeded Murphy's progress in the box but the referee only gave a corner.

Sky Sports @SkySports



Eddie Howe was not happy with VAR's decision to deny Newcastle a penalty, after a potential spot kick was waved away by the referee when Trevoh Chalobah pulled down Jacob Murphy in the box



🗣 "I cannot understand how that's not been given..."Eddie Howe was not happy with VAR's decision to deny Newcastle a penalty, after a potential spot kick was waved away by the referee when Trevoh Chalobah pulled down Jacob Murphy in the box 🗣 "I cannot understand how that's not been given..."Eddie Howe was not happy with VAR's decision to deny Newcastle a penalty, after a potential spot kick was waved away by the referee when Trevoh Chalobah pulled down Jacob Murphy in the box 😬https://t.co/tSKHNBL3zQ

Kai Havertz hitting his stride again for Chelsea

Havertz began the 2021-22 club campaign rather slowly, scoring just twice in his first 14 Premier League matches for Chelsea. The German also scored just once in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League.

However, he slowly seems to be getting back into his stride as the Blues look to end the season on a high. Though they seem to be out of the race for the league title, Thomas Tuchel's side are still competing for silverware in the FA Cup and Champions League.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 3 - Kai Havertz has scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time, while in all competitions he’s had a hand in six goals in his last five games (5 goals, 1 assist). Central. 3 - Kai Havertz has scored in three consecutive Premier League appearances for the first time, while in all competitions he’s had a hand in six goals in his last five games (5 goals, 1 assist). Central. https://t.co/LaVi3LNOKn

Havertz's recent form augurs well for their ambitions. He has now scored four goals in his last three Premier League matches while also laying out an assist.

The 22-year-old has improved to 11 goals and five assists in 34 matches across competitions this term.

Chelsea will hope he continues to deliver in the final third when they take on LOSC Lille in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie. The Blues will head into the match in France on Wednesday (March 17) with a 2-0 lead.

Incidentally, Havertz also scored in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar