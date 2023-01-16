Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez had nothing but praise for star performer Gavi after the team's 3-1 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Spanish Supercopa in Saudi Arabia.

"I'm left speechless," said Xavi. "It's pure passion, pure soul. It tastes bad when he doesn't play."

Gavi, who is only 18 years old, has already impacted the team significantly. The manager also highlighted the young player's leadership skills.

Xavi was particularly impressed by Gavi's 'rage' on the field, describing it as 'spectacular'.

The Blaugrana are having a fantastic season in La Liga as they continue to sit at the top position in the top-tier Spanish league. After their Supercopa triumph in Saudi Arabia, Xavi said:

"I'm left speechless. It's pure passion, pure soul. It tastes bad when he doesn't play. He infects the team and he's only 18 years old. The heart he puts into him is incredible. Gavi is a boy who excites us all. He puts soul and character and infects it. He is an innate leader and it comes from within. The rage that comes out of him is spectacular. I never tire of praising him. This boy has no roof."

Gavi's performance against Real Madrid was particularly noteworthy, as he played a key role in the team's victory. His passion, soul, and leadership on the field were evident throughout the match, and it is clear that he has a bright future ahead of him.

The young player has already shown that he has the potential to be a major force in the sport, and it will be exciting to see how he develops in the coming years.

Xavi's words of praise for Gavi are a testament to the youngster's talent and potential, and it is clear that he is a player to watch in the future.

Fans hail Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez after their Spanish Supercopa triumph against Real Madrid

Barcelona fans have praised manager Xavi Hernandez after the team's Spanish Supercopa triumph against rivals Real Madrid on Sunday.

Xavi's tactical prowess to lead the team to victory earned him widespread praise from supporters as they won their first major trophy since Lionel Messi's departure.

This is also Xavi's first significant triumph as Barcelona manager, firmly establishing the onset of his ideology in the team. The former Barcelona midfielder's tactical acumen and ability to bring the best out of his players have been instrumental in the team's success.

Fans now look forward to more success under Xavi's guidance in the upcoming matches.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

