“Pushing to join Blues” – Journalist claims Premier League star has agreed personal terms with Chelsea 

Raheem Sterling has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea and is pushing for a move to the club. Transfer expert Nicolo Schira made the claim on his official Twitter handle.

Sterling has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Blues in recent weeks and could complete a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The 27-year-old has just one year left on his current deal with Manchester City and elected not to sign an extension with the club. The Premier League champions are keen to sell him this summer rather than lose him for free next year.

As per Metro, City have reportedly rejected Chelsea's initial bid of £35m and expect the Blues to submit an improved offer.

Raheem Sterling joined Manchester City from Liverpool in 2015, becoming the most expensive English player in history at the time (£44 million). He has become an integral player at the Etihad in the last six years, scoring 131 goals and providing 95 assists in 339 matches across all competitions.

Sterling has played an integral role in helping the club win 10 major trophies and is undoubtedly a modern-day City legend. However, the England international has seen his role in the team reduce in recent seasons.

The arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez could further limit Sterling's playing time, which is not ideal in a World Cup year.

Raheem Sterling's experience could benefit Chelsea

Raheem Sterling still divides opinion heavily despite all his achievements. However, his success and experience cannot be denied, as the former Liverpool man is a serial winner.

Sterling has won every honor available at the domestic level over the last eight years and is also a seasoned campaigner at the international level. He has 77 caps for England since making his international debut a decade ago.

The Englishman is a veteran of two FIFA World Cup and Euro campaigns and has proven himself on the biggest stages. His Premier League experience is also invaluable as Sterling has made 225 appearances made and scored a century of goals in the English top flight.

Romelu Lukaku's departure from Chelsea means the Blues will have to find a replacement this summer.

Raheem Sterling is nominally a winger but has experience in leading the line as a centre-forward. His potential move to Stamford Bridge could be beneficial to all parties involved.

