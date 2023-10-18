"Puts in a 7/10 at least every time" - Manchester City star Phil Foden heaps praises on 'quality' Arsenal player after England's win over Italy

Manchester City star Phil Foden has lavished praise on Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka after the pair clinched qualification with England for Euro 2024.

The Three Lions sealed their place at next year's European Championships in Germany with a 3-1 win against Italy on Tuesday (October 17). Foden played in the victory over Gli Azzurri but Saka was absent due to injury.

Saka has started the season in scintillating form following up on a remarkable 2022-23 campaign which saw him named the PFA Young Player of the Year. The 22-year-old has bagged five goals and as many assists in 10 games across competitions this season.

Foden has admitted he admires the Arsenal winger who scored his first international hat-trick for England in June. The Manchester City attacker told BBC Sport (via TBRFootball):

“Bukayo [Saka] is a quality player, every time he pulls on the England shirt he puts in a 7/10 at least every time.”

Saka has an impressive record of 11 goals and seven assists in 30 caps for the Three Lions. He starred at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with three goals and one assist in four games. The Hale End academy product is viewed alongside Foden as two of England's brightest stars and ones that can help Gareth Southgate's side at the Euros.

Thierry Henry uses Manchester City's Foden as he touches on Aaron Ramsdale's situation at Arsenal

Thierry Henry gives his take on Aaron Ramsdale.

Gunners legend Thierry Henry has told Aaron Ramsdale he has to bite the bullet and accept his difficult situation at the Emirates. The English goalkeeper has been displaced by David Raya as Mikel Arteta's No.1 this season.

Henry has explained that top clubs look to improve with each passing season and it comes at the expense of several starters. He told the Rest Is Football podcast (via football.london):

"[Aaron] Ramsdale was seen as the guy to get us in the top four again and Bernd Leno went to Fulham. That is the story of football. I can understand with the new generation but there is something that will never change at a big club, you have got to compete. If you don’t compete, someone is going to come."

Ramsdale was Arsenal's first-choice shot-stopper throughout last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. However, he's not started in the league since being dropped for Raya against Everton in early September.

Henry alluded to Foden's situation at Manchester City with the English playmaker having to battle for a starting berth amid Pep Guardiola's consistent spending:

"If you take Phil Foden, he is a very good player but Manchester City keep buying players. You are at a big club and that’s how it is, and if you are not happy at the big club, then you have got to go."

Ramsdale joined Arsenal from Sheffield United in 2021 for £30 million. He has three years left on his contract but there are question marks over his future.