Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani honored Lionel Messi with a Bisht after Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup final triumph against France. The forward donned the ceremonial robe while lifting the trophy with his teammates.

Bisht is a special dress awarded to esteemed personalities like emirs, kings, imams, and more. The clothing is usually black with a golden lining on it. Messi, who scored seven goals and provided three assists for La Albiceleste and was the winner of the Golden Ball, was also honored with the special robe.

While it was a gesture of showing respect from the organizing country, the move garnered criticism from various pundits and media outlets.

The Gulf nation's Assistant Foreign Minister, Lolwah Al-Khater, has now replied to those claims as she recently tweeted:

"Gowning #Messi with a “Bisht” drove many Euro-Centric supremacists Crazy. Do they know that their graduation gowns came from the Arabian gown? A tradition Muslims started in 859 at Al-Qarawiyyan University; founded by a Muslim Woman by the way. Too much for your colonial fantasy?"

Former Argentina star Jorge Valdano confident that Lionel Messi will play in a sixth FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi spearheaded Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi, 35, declared before the tournament that this would be final appearance at the World Cup. However, former Albiceleste forward Jorge Valdano believes otherwise as he opined Messi might play the tournament for a record sixth time in 2026.

He said (via Sportstar):

“When I interviewed him before the World Cup, off camera he told me that he was going to play in his fifth World Cup and that no footballer had played six. He told me that it was impossible, and he told me ‘If I’m a world champion I’ll keep my shirt on until the next World Cup’, We will see if Messi is capable. Football has shown that it is practically impossible to play in six World Cups.”

Manager Lionel Scaloni has also indicated that he would like to have Messi on the team in four years' time. He said after the triumph in Qatar:

“The team needs to save a place for Messi for the next World Cup, but he is entitled to decide on his career."

