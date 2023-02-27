Manchester United ended their six-year trophy drought by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday (February 26). Casemiro's header and Sven Botman's own goal sealed the Red Devils' victory.

Newcastle fans swamped London on the day, with the hopes of winning their first major trophy since 1955. However, Erik ten Hag's side continued their remarkable season under his watch and were ruthless in attack.

Their opener came in the 33rd minute after they sustained early pressure from the Magpies. Luke Shaw whipped in a dangerous free-kick and it was met by the magnificent Casemiro. The Brazilian's header was checked by VAR as they reviewed whether he had been offside. He wasn't and the former Real Madrid man wheeled away in delight.

Manchester United's second arrived in the 39th minute. Marcus Rashford smashed the ball toward Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius' goal. The Dutch defender slid in and the ball deflected over his shot-stopper and into the back of the net. Ten Hag's side were running away with it.

The Red Devils were reserved in the second half, holding on to their 2-0 lead and keeping Eddie Howe's men at bay. United goalkeeper David de Gea was called into action in the 72nd minute and reacted superbly to deny Callum Wilson a tap-in. Joelinton also went close in the 90+2nd minute but De Gea pushed his shot away.

Fernandes had an opportunity in the same minute at the other end. He got himself into a good one-on-one position with Karius. However, he ignored Casemiro's run and shot right at the German.

It didn't matter as Manchester United won the Carabao Cup with a defiant victory over Newcastle. Ten Hag is overseeing a season to remember for his side. The club's fans were delighted.

One fan reckons the Red Devils could be on course to win a further three trophies:

"Quadruple pending"

Meanwhile, another is in love with Ten Hag:

"WE WON A TROPHY IM CRYING ACTUAL TEARS ERIK TEN HAG YOU HAVE ROCKED MY WORLD."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a Ten Hag masterclass at Wembley as the Red Devils finally get their hands on a trophy again:

UtdPlug @UtdPlug Reminder: Casemiro texted his agent after the Brentford result and said: “I’ll fix this” Reminder: Casemiro texted his agent after the Brentford result and said: “I’ll fix this” 🚨🇧🇷 Reminder: Casemiro texted his agent after the Brentford result and said: “I’ll fix this”

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



38 touches

7 ground duels won

4 dribbles completed

2 key passes

1 clearance

1 goal



I’m counting it. Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle:38 touches7 ground duels won4 dribbles completed2 key passes1 clearance1 goalI’m counting it. Marcus Rashford’s game by numbers vs. Newcastle:38 touches 7 ground duels won 4 dribbles completed 2 key passes1 clearance1 goalI’m counting it. 💫 https://t.co/WDb43qtzwM

FHM @fhmUTD My baldy has done it. The first trophy of the Ten Hag era. Many to follow!! COME ONNNN My baldy has done it. The first trophy of the Ten Hag era. Many to follow!! COME ONNNN https://t.co/twbQf6X80J

ZaimZ @theRealZaim Good day to be a Manchester United fan.

Casemiro & Rashford the players of the season, and it showed. Good day to be a Manchester United fan.Casemiro & Rashford the players of the season, and it showed.

edona @utdedona we’re manchester united and we’ve won it at wembley. we’re manchester united and we’ve won it at wembley.

@CFCISO @CFC_iso Man United hit the jackpot with Casemiro and Ten Hag Man United hit the jackpot with Casemiro and Ten Hag

Corey @CoreyIsbell_ #MUFC #CarabaoCupFinal Casemiro is worth every penny. Ten Hag has changed this team. Rashford on the form of his life, yessss lads Casemiro is worth every penny. Ten Hag has changed this team. Rashford on the form of his life, yessss lads😍 #MUFC #CarabaoCupFinal

Paola M @EmpressPaola CASEMIRO SIGNING OF THE SZN !!!!! Look at him celebrating like its CL win. Love him CASEMIRO SIGNING OF THE SZN !!!!! Look at him celebrating like its CL win. Love him ❤

Trey @UTDTrey “YOU’VE NEVER CELEBRATED A TROPHY ON THIS APP” SHUT TF UP YOU BASTARDS “YOU’VE NEVER CELEBRATED A TROPHY ON THIS APP” SHUT TF UP YOU BASTARDS

kevin crowe @CroweMan65



◉ Wayne Rooney was club captain

◉ Barcelona's front three was still MSN

◉ Newcastle were in the Championship

◉ Leicester were UCL quarter-finalists



Their longest period without a trophy in 40 years. @gavreilly The last time Manchester United won a major trophy (Europa League 2017):◉ Wayne Rooney was club captain◉ Barcelona's front three was still MSN◉ Newcastle were in the Championship◉ Leicester were UCL quarter-finalistsTheir longest period without a trophy in 40 years. @gavreilly The last time Manchester United won a major trophy (Europa League 2017):◉ Wayne Rooney was club captain◉ Barcelona's front three was still MSN◉ Newcastle were in the Championship◉ Leicester were UCL quarter-finalistsTheir longest period without a trophy in 40 years. 🔴

Trey @UTDTrey Looking for other clubs with a trophy this year Looking for other clubs with a trophy this year https://t.co/2eZAKm0Fv5

centredevils. @centredevils Casemiro wins his 21st senior-level trophy and his first with Manchester United. Casemiro wins his 21st senior-level trophy and his first with Manchester United. 🏆❤️ https://t.co/bSTKYvpOp6

. @utdcynical 1 down, 3 more trophies to go this season 1 down, 3 more trophies to go this season https://t.co/cvFYQSKc9g

Trey @UTDTrey Been too long since I had this feeling, we are back Been too long since I had this feeling, we are back😭❤️

Trey @UTDTrey Warra trophy for Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, Man City and Liverpool this season Warra trophy for Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, Man City and Liverpool this season 😂

Stretty News @StrettyNews Erik ten Hag, have my kids. Erik ten Hag, have my kids.

Casemiro's promise before arriving at Manchester United comes true

Casemiro the catalyst for a memorable Manchester United season.

Manchester United were in a dark place before Casemiro arrived from Real Madrid last summer. They suffered two defeats in their opening games of the season.

The Brazilian hadn't even touched down in Manchester when he enthused fans about the prospect of having one of the best midfielders join the club. He reportedly text a representative after watching the Red Devils struggles:

"Tell them I'll fix this."

Since then, Ten Hag's side have been in remarkable form, winning 27 matches. This is the most of any club across Europe. They haven't just won the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils are still alive in three other competitions. The Brazilian has been instrumental, making 34 appearances across competitions, scoring three goals, and providing four assists.

