"Quiet as simple as that" - Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sent strong message about crazy schedule

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has told Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to get used to a congested fixture schedule if he wants to keep competing at the top level.

English football is known for its strenuous schedule even during the festive winter period and its two season-long domestic cup competitions. Moreover, for teams competing in Europe, the number of fixtures automatically increases over the course of the season.

Liverpool played each of the 63 possible games last season as they reached the final of three cup competitions.

Klopp has nevertheless been vocal about the fixture schedule numerous times, most recently ahead of the Community Shield clash against Manchester City in July. He said on 28 July (h/t Mirror):

"I like the competition but I think it would be possible to find another date. We had a longer season than other teams and now we have a shorter pre-season. It makes not too much sense. Maybe somebody can think about this."

Hutton has now sent a strong message to the German tactician about the issue as he told Football Insider:

"They are going to have to get used to it, it is quite as simple as that. It is crazy nowadays. In years gone by you played maybe 30 or 35 games, now these guys are playing 60. It is incredible."

He continued:

"They always tend to go deep into the competitions that they are playing in. Of course, that is why you have a big squad but if you want to compete at the highest level these are the numbers of games that you have to go through."

Hutton concluded:

"There will be other teams having to do the same and it is just can they keep the squad healthy and bring new talent into that to freshen it up. It is going to be difficult but I am sure they will manage.“

Liverpool prepare for important Leicester City clash to make it four league wins in four

Liverpool have been brought back to life in the Premier League with three league wins in a row.

The Merseysiders can make it four if they manage to pass the test that Leicester City will pose at Anfield later today (30 December). They have 25 points from 15 league games so far.

The Foxes, meanwhile, are languishing in the 13th position with 17 points from 16 league matches. Last season, Leicester City took all three points at the King Power Stadium with a 1-0 win, while Liverpool beat them 1-0 at home in the reverse fixture.

