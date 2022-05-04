"Quite easily and quite quickly"- Journalist Paul Brown says Chelsea could swiftly wrap deal for 23-year-old La Liga star after takeover

Daily Mail journalist Paul Brown has said that Chelsea could complete the signing of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde 'quite easily and quite quickly' this summer.

The Blues were heavily linked with a move for the Frenchman last summer. However, the deal failed to materialise, as Sevilla were reluctant to accept any offers below the 23-year-old's £68 million release clause.

Chelsea could be set to resume their pursuit of Kounde this summer, as they will be keen to sign a replacement for Antonio Rudiger. The Blues have announced that the German will leave the club after his contract expires at the end of the season.

Kounde, meanwhile, has been in sensational form for Sevilla since joining them in 2019. He has won the UEFA Europa League and helped his team to third place in La Liga this season. Brown believes Chelsea will acquire Kounde once the UK government lifts the sanctions it has imposed on the club's owner Roman Abramovich, who will then sell the club.

"It doesn't seem like they have a massive rival to sign him, I think the other teams who are looking for a centre-back are going in different directions. So, that seems to be one they might be able to complete quite easily and quite quickly once the sanctions are lifted, but they are probably going to need somebody else as well," Brown told GiveMeSport.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is a massive fan of Kounde. The club have also been provided a major boost in their pursuit of the French defender. The Daily Mail has suggested that the 23-year-old has informed Sevilla of his desire to leave them this summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Chelsea remain confident they will sign Jules Koundé this summer despite the sanctions they are under.



The player is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.



(Source: 90min) Chelsea remain confident they will sign Jules Koundé this summer despite the sanctions they are under.The player is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.(Source: 90min) 🚨 Chelsea remain confident they will sign Jules Koundé this summer despite the sanctions they are under.The player is interested in a move to Stamford Bridge.(Source: 90min) https://t.co/Ef2ATZl26P

Chelsea could sign another defender this summer

SpVgg Greuther Fürth vs RB Leipzig - Bundesliga

Andreas Christensen could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, as his contract expires at the end of the season. Chelsea cannot extend the Danish defender's contract due to the sanctions imposed by the UK government on their owner. The 26-year-old is expected to join Barcelona on a free transfe.

The Blues could, therefore, attempt to sign two centre-backs this summer. Kounde has been heavily tipped to make the move to west London. According to Goal, Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is interested in Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via Thomas Tuchel is a 'big fan' of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, and sees him as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger. No direct contact between #Chelsea and his camp yet, with the centre-back 'totally happy' at Leipzig.[via @Plettigoal Thomas Tuchel is a 'big fan' of RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol, and sees him as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger. No direct contact between #Chelsea and his camp yet, with the centre-back 'totally happy' at Leipzig.[via @Plettigoal]

The Croatian has been in fine form for the German club this season. He has made 44 appearances across competitions. The 20-year-old's ability to play as a centre-back and left-back make him an ideal transfer target for Tuchel.

Edited by Bhargav