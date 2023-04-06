Radja Nainggolan taunts Juventus fans with hilarious message to Romelu Lukaku after racial abuse

Belgian footballer Radja Nainggolan left a hilarious message under the latest Instagram post made by Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku was sent off in a recent Serie A clash against Juventus after his celebration was seen as provocatory by the referee. However, the Belgian forward was previously racially abused by fans.

Lukaku reacted to the incident as he wrote a stern message on his Instagram that read:

"History repeats it’s Been through it in 2019.. and 2023 again.. I hope the league really take actions for real this time because this beautiful game should be enjoyed by everyone…Thank you for the supportive messages. F*ck racism."

Lukaku's teammate Naingollan left a message under Romelu Lukaku's post, writing:

"What did you expect there?"

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that Lukaku has been racially abused on the pitch. The star forward has been extremely vocal about discrimination both on and off the ground.

Daniel Sturridge claimed Romelu Lukaku might have a Chelsea lifeline

Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea. However, the Belgian forward might be set for a third stint at Chelsea, claimed Daniel Sturridge.

The former Liverpool and Chelsea striker told Sky Sports (via Metro):

"It depends on the manager, The new manager could come in and can build a team around him and I think that is probably what Lukaku needs. We will see, hopefully whoever comes in will fancy him and give him an opportunity because he didn’t really get a good chance to come out and prove himself once again at Chelsea, it was a very short period of time."

Sturridge added:

"So if he does come back and has a very good preseason I am sure the manager will know this guy is a goal scorer. Maybe there are things that teams will want him to do more of, but in regards of scoring goals Lukaku does that, that is what he is known for."

Chelsea recently relieved Graham Potter of his duties. The likes of Julian Nagelsmann, Mauricio Pochettino, and Luis Enrique are among the favorites to take up the managerial role at Stamford Bridge next.

