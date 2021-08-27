Rafa Benitez responds to rumors' about PSG being interested in signing Everton striker

Rafa Benitez has issued a defiant response to rumors linking Richarlison with a potential away from Everton to PSG this summer. Various reports over the past few days have suggested that PSG could be interested in signing the player if they were to sell Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid before the transfer day deadline.

Real Madrid, who reportedly held an interest in the Brazil international themselves, seem to be right on the cusp of finalizing a deal for Kylian Mbappe. PSG will have to start looking for a replacement striker and Richarlison will be a good fit for them given his recent form for both club and country.

🚨 Richarlison’s representatives are currently in Paris negotiating a move to PSG. Everton are aware of the talks and the deal is set to pick up pace once Mbappé's move to Real Madrid is confirmed.



(Source: ESPN Brasil) pic.twitter.com/ab2Nxp8KC2 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 27, 2021

However, Benitez has confirmed that Everton are not looking to sell the 24-year-old to PSG or anyone else before the transfer window deadline. The Spaniard confirmed that Richarlison is a part of Everton’s plans for the season and will be a vital player for them in the ongoing campaign.

LRicharlison in action for Everton

In his pre-Brighton press conference, the Everton boss said the following about the rumours of Richarlison moving to PSG:

"We are not considering selling him [Richarlison]. He is our player, we are really pleased with him, really happy. Hopefully, he can score a lot of goals this year for us”.

Richarlison is not the only Everton player rumoured with a move away from the club. There has also been speculation about Moise Kean's future at the club. Benitez was coy about the team's plans in the current transfer window.

Richarlison to PSG? 🤔



Rafa Benitez: "We are not considering selling him. He's our player, we're really pleased with him, really happy, and hopefully he can score a lot of goals this year for us." 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/FMaLzG8nPD — Goal (@goal) August 27, 2021

He specified that he is only focused on working with the players currently at his disposal as he prepares for Everton’s Saturday trip to Brighton. The Everton manager said:

"Obviously we have some players that people know are good players. There are rumors about this, but this speculation is something you [journalists] have to do because you need to give information to the fans."

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Ritwik Kumar