Rafael van der Vaart names the team he thinks will win the UEFA Champions League

Former Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Ajax forward Rafael van der Vaart has backed Barcelona to win the UEFA Champions League title this season.

The Blaugrana last lifted the prestigious European title in 2015, led by the trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Luis Suarez. They haven't made it to the final of the competition since then, with a last-four appearance in the 2018-19 campaign being their best finish over the last seven years.

However, Van der Vaart believes Barcelona, managed by four-time UEFA Champions League winner Xavi Hernandez, will win the title this time around. He stated during an interview with Ziggo Sport (as quoted by @TheEuropeanLad on Twitter):

"Barcelona will win the Champions League. It's just my feeling. It's actually based on nothing."

Van der Vaart's claim is interesting as most pundits and analysts believe there are other teams with a better chance of winning the trophy. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester City are two sides backed by large parts of the football community to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

PSG and City have notably never won the Champions League, with the former losing in the 2020 final and the latter failing last year. However, many believe Erling Haaland's arrival will propel the reigning Premier League champions to European glory.

The Parisians, meanwhile, have added youth and excitement to a star-studded squad headlined by Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

There are other favorites apart from PSG and City as well. Bayern Munich, who are in Barcelona's Champions League group, are also a threat, while defending champions Real Madrid can never be discounted.

The UEFA Champions League returns this week with some high-profile fixtures

Headlining Matchday 2 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be the clash between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday (September 13). The Blaugrana's title credentials will certainly be tested as they have never beaten the Bavarians on their own turf.

Elsewhere, a wounded Liverpool side will take on Dutch champions AFC Ajax while Tottenham Hotspur will travel to Portugal to take on Sporting Lisbon.

On Wednesday (September 14), Manchester City will host Haaland's old team Borussia Dortmund, while PSG will take on Maccabi Haifa away from home. Real Madrid will clash horns with Red Bull Leipzig and Chelsea will take on Red Bull Salzburg.

