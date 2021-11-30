Raheem Sterling open to leaving Manchester City for Premier League rivals in January: Reports

According to journalist Ian McGarry, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling is open to a loan move away in January.

Speaking on The Transfer Window podcast, McGarry claimed several teams were interested in a potential loan move for Sterling. The forward is also looking to safeguard his place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad for England.

The 26-year old English winger has managed just seven starts for Manchester City across the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season. He has scored four goals and has an assist to his name.

Sterling has recently started Manchester City’s last four games and has two goals and an assist to show for it. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently claimed the former Liverpool winger is an integral part of his squad. He said he was thrilled to have Sterling back in form.

Now, it seems as if Sterling is open to making Arsenal his 3rd English club after having plied his trade with Liverpool before.

Ian McGarry said:

"It's the case that his representatives have met with Man City and are saying their player does not wish to continue or indeed explore an extension on his contract. Instead, they would prefer to explore the option of a loan deal, which they would like to begin in the January window. Whether or not that's possible remains to be seen but there are several interested parties, including Arsenal."

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling open to a loan move to Arsenal?

Raheem Sterling was reportedly close to being shipped off to Tottenham Hotspur in the summer. He was included in a potential swap deal for England striker Harry Kane. However, Guardiola famously failed to get his man after which the Sky Blues were linked with a late move for a certain Cristiano Ronaldo.

City notably have a plethora of wingers competing for gametime with Raheem Sterling. They signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record fee of £100 million in the summer. They also have the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden apart from Grealish, all capable of playing on either wing.

Injuries to some key attackers in recent weeks have led to increased gametime for Sterling, who has obliged with a decent run of form. However, he will have one eye on the starting lineup for Gareth Southgate’s England squad. He has quite a few competitors there as well.

While a potential return to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has also been touted, several other clubs are said to be interested along with Arsenal. Sterling apparently did not want a move to Tottenham. But he will be open to moving to the red side of North London. Mikel Arteta previously worked with Sterling at Manchester City and is reportedly a fan of the winger.

Sterling is currently earning $300k per week and has a contract that runs till the end of 2023. It appears as if his desire to start for his country in the World Cup is set to be a major factor in deciding his immediate future.

