Ralf Rangnick interested in replacing Solskjaer as Manchester United manager: Reports

After a 2-0 loss at the hands of Manchester City, Manchester United are potentially set to make a managerial change, with the exit of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking more likely by the day.

While Brendan Rodgers has been strongly touted to pick up the helm in the Norwegian's stead, Ralf Rangnick has reportedly shown interest in managing Manchester United.

Christian Falk @cfbayern Ralf Rangnick is still an option at @ManUtd if Ole Gunnar Solskjær will get sacked. Rangnick is interested Ralf Rangnick is still an option at @ManUtd if Ole Gunnar Solskjær will get sacked. Rangnick is interested

Three years ago, before the club's chiefs hired Solskjaer as Jose Mourinho's replacement at Old Trafford, Rangnick was touted for the position. Back in 2019, the respected German manager discussed how Manchester United have faltered since Alex Ferguson left the helm.

He cited the club's failures in the transfer market as the reason for their struggles:

"Since Sir Alex left they were underperforming. They haven’t won the title since he left. At any club, if you cannot get the right players, then you should at least not sign the wrong ones. You are in trouble if you do that in one or two or three consecutive transfer windows."

"Club building is about building the right squad by transferring the right players away and having more than 50 per cent success rate of bringing in the right players. Then you must have the best possible coaches to develop these players."

In Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United would have a popular and highly-rated German coach on their hands. He notably helped shape Gengenpress as a footballing philosophy.

He is credited with influencing other German managers like Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp and Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann.

I want the best for Manchester United: Solskjaer speaks out amidst job speculation

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

After a sub-par tenure as manager and a dismal performance against Manchester City, Manchester United manager Solskjaer believes he can still salvage the current situation at Old Trafford.

Speaking about the derby defeat to City, he explained:

"I have good communication with the club all the time, which is up front and honest. I work for Man United, I want the best for Man United. As long as I am here, I want to improve this."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"We've got to get back to what we started to look like. We started to look like a proper team early on this season, and we need to get back to that. We've been through this a few times. Since the last game we played here, it has been a very difficult period. We've gone away from what we used to be."

Edited by Rohit Mishra