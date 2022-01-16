Ralf Rangnick left frustrated as Manchester United refuse to sanction January reinforcements: Reports

The Manchester United board reportedly hasn't adhered to Ralf Rangnick's rudimentary wishes. It looks like the German will have to continue the second half of the season without the club's backing.

Injecting additions to the squad is critical for any new manager to bring in their choice of players to work alongside the inherited ones. High-rated RB Leipzig midfielder Amadou Haidara was seen as the ideal choice for Manchester United's interim manager. However, it now seems unlikely that the deal will go through.

He’s currently at AFCON with Mali. What if he gets injured? United typically do business late if at all in January, too, so potential £33m deal one to keep an eye on. RR *really* wants Haidara. There may be uproar that the club haven’t lodged a bid yet, but it’s very logical.He’s currently at AFCON with Mali. What if he gets injured? United typically do business late if at all in January, too, so potential £33m deal one to keep an eye on. https://t.co/uIkXCoJJKE

However, after spending lavishly behind former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjær's vision, Manchester United have been dismissive of Rangnick's demands. Management reportedly expects the German tactician should suffice to rescue the remainder of the season without going into the transfer market.

Demands and reality contrasts for Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick was appointed in November and tasked with meeting a non-negotiable demand. United aspire for a top-four finish in the Premier League for Champions League qualification. With such high aspirations, it is criminal to deny Rangnick with the required 'Midas Touch.'

The 63-year-old has already struggled against imposing his vision on the outfit's machinery. Rangnick's entourage is becoming alarmed about how much freedom the German will have after the season. He is set to take a two-year consultancy role in the summer after his stint as interim manager is over.

“We had some talks about transfers last week, with John Murtough, Ed and Richard. We spoke about it, but I am not involved in that directly.” - Rangnick admitted.

Thus far, Manchester United has remained reluctant to fund Rangnick's demands. The interim role has done a lot of harm to the manager by hindering his importance to the club. The board feels he is a manager who will only be in charge for six months, and thus investing his ideas is a short-term prospect.

Despite the cold treatment, Rangnick made several recommendations for the January window.

Amadou Haidara, who is currently representing his country Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, was the player Rangnick wanted to bring in. He contacted his former club to put a £33million deal for the midfielder in motion. Despite all this, United did not officially bid for the Mali international.

Rangnick's evaluation of Haidara sparked intrigue from the Saudi Arabian owners of Newcastle United. Unlike United, the struggling Toons, without wasting precious seconds, are looking to sign players to make an impact instantly to win a relegation battle.

United have massively misfired this season on several occasions. Without the arrival of the right set of players, it will continue to be difficult to witness any noticeable improvement.

