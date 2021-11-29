"You will always be compared to Sir Alex Ferguson" - Patrice Evra opens up on 'impossible' job Ralf Rangnick faces at Manchester United 

RB Salzburg v RB Leipzig - UEFA Europa League - Group B

Ralf Rangnick's job at Manchester United is clearly cut out. He has to inspire a tune of form in a team that has won just once in their last seven Premier League games.

Former Manchester United fan favorite Patrice Evra envisions a particularly difficult job for Rangnick. He pointed to Alex Ferguson's achievements at Old Trafford as a major impediment.

The legendary Scotsman is the most decorated manager in Britain with 49 trophies to his name including 13 premier league titles. He is also in a special group of just six managers in modern football who have won the treble.

In a brutally honest column for the Daily mail, Evra explained his take on the prevailing situation at Manchester United. He wrote:

"I’ve been travelling the world recently and the one question people ask me is what is going wrong at Manchester United. I don’t work for the club but I love them. As for a new manager, it is a hot seat and you will always be compared to Sir Alex Ferguson. Any manager who comes will be quickly judged, under pressure, and won't have time to build a legacy."

The former full-back added:

"Mauricio Pochettino, one name mentioned, didn't win anything with Tottenham, and if he comes in and doesn't win anything after a few months, they will be saying: 'why did we get him, we want a winner.' It is almost an impossible, because nothing is impossible in life. But you need full support, patience and you need results, you need to win major trophies."

Manchester United are in eighth position with 18 points, 12 off last season's Champions League winners, Chelsea, who are at the top.

They are in low spirits, having already lost 5-0 and 2-0 to sworn enemies Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. They also received a 4-1 chastening at Vicarage Road at the hands of lowly Watford last week. Captain Harry Maguire was sent-off in that game.

They did manage to pull off a 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Sunday.

In total, they have lost five matches so far this season. All of those on the road except for a 3-1 home loss to Crystal Palace.

Manchester United lack leaders: Evra

Many pundits have pointed out a lack of leadership in the Manchester United dressing room since current Derby County manager Wayne Rooney left.

Needless to say, Evra has added his voice to the debate. He alluded to an entitled and lackluster bunch that will prove hard to work with. He accused senior figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani of lacking 'personality'.

"Let's be honest, United are missing leaders and big characters. We talk a lot about that and many of the ex-players agree. It's not about shouting on the pitch, it is leading by example," Evra pointed out.

He further added:

"Some players back then didn't have the talent, but they had personality. Today that is not the case. I was there for nine years and it was seven years before I lost two games in a row, when David Moyes was in charge. That's the consistency needed to play for United. Even drawing a game was a disaster. Now we have a mix of young exciting players plus characters such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani. But you need personality."

Such bold statements will definitely divide opinion.

Though he's yet to be officially appointed, it seems that news of Rangnick's imminent announcement has rubbed off on the Red Devils stars. It will be interesting to see his first game in charge against Arsenal next week.

