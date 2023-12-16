Ray Parlour names Liverpool legend as the one player he'd have in the Arsenal Invincibles team

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has claimed that Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard would get into the iconic Arsenal Invincibles team. The Gunners achieved a remarkable feat in 2003-04 when they won the Premier League by staying undefeated throughout the season, something no other side has managed.

Arsene Wenger had a fantastic squad available at his disposal at that time which was full of quality players all across the pitch. Ray Parlour was an important player in that side and has claimed that Steven Gerrard would be the only Liverpool player to break into that team.

Parlour likened Gerrard to his idol Bryan Robson and insisted that the Reds hero could do everything a midfielder could possibly do. He claimed that he would take Gerrard in the Arsenal Invincibles side ahead of Gilberto Silva. He told talkSPORT:

“If I had to pick one player, it’s got to be Steven Gerrard. Bryan Robson was my idol growing up, he could do everything, and Gerrard is the nearest player I’ve seen to him. I loved the way Gerrard played as a midfielder. He would probably play in front of Gilberto Silva. He did a great job that year, he was like the invisible wall, but he probably wouldn’t get in that team over Gerrard."

Parlour stated that he loved Gerrard's all-round ability and recalled Jamie Redknapp predicting that the Englishman would become a great player ever since his academy days. He said:

“Gerrard was such an amazing player, he could do everything. He could pass, score goals, tackle, he could grab a game by the scruff of the neck – like that FA Cup final – and I love players who can do that. I’ll always remember Jamie Redknapp saying, ‘We’ve got this young kid coming through the ranks, he’s going to be some player. Jamie got it spot on, because what a player he was. Liverpool were very lucky to have him for all his career, really.”

Parlour also rated Gerrard as one of the best midfielders of all time, higher than Chelsea legend Frank Lampard because the former was more complete. He said:

“For me, Steven Gerrard was one of the best midfielders. I know Frank Lampard was excellent for Chelsea and the number of goals he scored was amazing, but Gerrard was more of a complete midfielder.”

Gerrard came through the youth ranks of Liverpool and went on to become arguably the club's greatest player ever. He played 710 games for the Reds, scoring 186 goals and providing 157 assists.

Liverpool have upper hand over Arsenal in race to sign Premier League midfielder: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly hoping to beat Arsenal and Manchester United for the signature of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in January. As claimed by The Express, Jurgen Klopp has identified the Portugal international as his priority for January as he looks to strengthen his side's title bid.

Palhinha almost signed for Bayern Munich in the summer although the German side have reportedly cooled their interest in the 28-year-old. The report also claims that the Merseyside giants face competition from Arsenal and Manchester United for the signature of the £60 million-rated midfielder.

Palhinha joined Fulham from Sporting CP for a reported €21 million in the summer of 2022 and has been a success at Craven Cottage. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in 13 Premier League games this season.