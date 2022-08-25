RB Leipzig join race for Chelsea star - Reports 

According to reports, RB Leipzig are set to rival Inter Milan in their pursuit of bringing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah to the club on loan.

Chalobah made 30 appearances for the Blues last season and managed to score four goals for Thomas Tuchel's side. However, with the club signing the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurela, the 23-year-old might get limited game time this season.

To add to that, the London club are also interested in recruiting Wesley Fofana from Leicester City. Apart from Leipzig and Inter Milan, Aston Villa and Tottenham are also interested in the player.

Spurs recently brought Clement Lenglet from Barcelona on loan. However, Antonio Conte is keen to add more depth to his defense.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, suffered a setback as their new signing, Diego Carlos, will be sidelined for a considerable time after sustaining an Achilles tendon injury.

Leipzig, on the other hand, successfully brought Timo Werner back to the club from the Blues. They are keen to bring in yet another player from the club in the form of Chalobah.

Chalobah has been with Chelsea since the age of eight. He was first offered a professional contract in 2016. The defender spent most of his time on loan with sides like Huddersfield, Ipswich Town and Lorient.

It wasn't until last season that Chalobah made a prominent impact. However, it seems likely that he will spend more time away from the club on loan. His current contract with the Blues still has four seasons remaining on it and the club are not looking to sell the player at the moment.

Chelsea reportedly set to complete Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move this week

Aubameyang is set to join Chelsea from Barcelona

According to Gerard Romero, Chelsea are set to successfully conclude their pursuit of Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this weekend.

The Gabonese joined Barcelona from Arsenal last season. He scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 24 matches for the Blaugrana.

However, Barcelona have recently completed the signing of former Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski.

Pys @CFCPys #CFC Aubameyang to Chelsea will be done this week so that Kounde can play in the next match. ( @gerardromero Aubameyang to Chelsea will be done this week so that Kounde can play in the next match. (@gerardromero) #CFC https://t.co/inabWog2pA

The Polish player scored two goals and provided an assist in Barcelona's latest La Liga win against Real Sociedad. With Raphinha also joining from Leeds United, Aubameyang's game time for the club might get scarce.

Chelsea are looking to capitalize on the opportunity. The club needs reinforcements in attack after Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku left at the start of the season.

