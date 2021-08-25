RB Leipzig make offer for Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba - Reports 

RB Leipzig have reportedly made an offer to sign Ilaix Moriba from Barcelona this summer.

According to a report by the Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Bundesliga side have submitted an opening bid of €6m. However, Barcelona are holding out for a fee of €20m.

Moriba came through the La Masia set-up and made his debut for the first-team in February. An impressive start to his Blaugrana career saw him score one goal and provide three assists in 14 La Liga appearances, out of which just four were starts.

However, the 18-year-old's contract with Barcelona runs out in June 2022 and he is yet to agree fresh terms to an extension with the club.

This is despite an offer being tabled for him and the club have in turn frozen him out of the first-team picture.

Moriba currently trains with the club's reserve sides and was not included in any of the squads for the two opening games against Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona have to sell Moriba this summer or they could lose him for free next year when his contract expires if he does not agree to an extension.

Reports also suggest that apart from RB Leipzig, some Premier League sides like Manchester City and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation closely.

Ilaix Moriba and Barcelona's standoff just the latest in a terrible summer for the Catalans

Barcelona are in sporting and financial crisis

Barcelona have been in a terrible state over the last few years but Joan Laporta's election to the presidency offered some hope for the future.

However, things have since gone downhill, with Lionel Messi's departure to Paris Saint-Germain marking a watershed moment in the club's history.

The club are currently rocked by a hefty debt profile that runs to the tune of €1 billion. While player wages also exceed the recommended limit of the club's expenses.

Several players have agreed to take wage cuts but several more cost-cutting measures are still needed to get the club back on track.

Part of this involves the sale of players but Barcelona have also come undone in this regard.

They have struggled to find buyers for fringle players like Samuel Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho. The situation is far from ideal with just over a week to go before the summer transfer window closes.

