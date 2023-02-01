RB Leipzig troll Union Berlin for their failed pursuit of former Real Madrid midfielder Isco

RB Leipzig mocked fellow Bundesliga club 1. FC Union Berlin on social media after the latter's failed pursuit of former Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

Union Berlin announced their matchday squad on Twitter ahead of their 2-1 second-round DFB Pokal win against VfL Wolfsburg at the Stadion An der Alten Forsterei. Leipzig's Twitter account replied asking why Isco wasn't included in the graphic.

This was, of course, a reference to the Berlin-based club missing out on signing the former Real Madrid playmaker in January. The Spaniard was linked with a move to Juventus and Union Berlin last month.

He has been a free agent since Sevilla terminated his contract a few days after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Bundesliga club, however, ended the winter transfer window without onboarding the five-time UEFA Champions League winner.

Union Berlin's Twitter account then took a shot at Leipzig's alleged lack of history and wrote, "Tradition?". Die Rotten Bullen were established from the ground up in May 2009.

Clubs in the Bundesliga boast a rich history, with a majority of them founded in late 1800s or early 1900s. Coincidentally, Union Berlin are the second youngest football club in the division, having been established in January 1966 in their present form.

Leipzig have been criticized by fans and contemporaries in Germany for finding loopholes in the '50 plus one' rule that prevents soulless corporations from owning German football clubs (h/t ESPN).

They are largely seen as corporate-backed entrants in the culture-laden landscape of German football. Union Berlin currently lead them in the table by a solitary point this season after 18 games.

The former are second - just a point behind leaders Bayern Munich - while Leipzig are third.

Union Berlin manager explains why club failed to sign former Real Madrid star

Union Berlin manager Oliver Ruhnert has revealed that former Real Madrid star Isco swayed from previous agreements between the two parties, which ultimately made a transfer impossible.

Isco, who played for Real Madrid for nine years since leaving Malaga, apparently completed his medical for a move to Kopenick. But the move never materialized.

Runhert told BILD (h/t GOAL):

"We would have liked to see Isco with us, but we have our limits. These were exceeded today, contrary to previous agreements, which is why the transfer will not take place."

This differs from how Isco's agency Gestifute recall the events. Speaking to the aforementioned outlet before Runhert's comments, they declared:

"During the talks, we had to realise that our negotiating partner was no longer willing to move within the framework originally discussed."

