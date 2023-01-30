Ex-Real Madrid midfielder Isco attracting shock interest from European giants: Reports

Former Real Madrid midfielder Isco is a shock transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus, as per La Pizarra de la Bundes (h/t SPORT).

The Spanish playmaker dazzled at Malaga for two seasons and won the 'Golden Boy' award in 2012 before joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2013. He won five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga trophies during his time in Madrid.

However, his influence in the club's first-team set-up started to decline in the last couple of years at the Santiago Bernabeu. Isco made just 11 La Liga starts in his last two seasons with Los Blancos before leaving as a free agent last summer.

He joined Sevilla on a free transfer in August, before being allowed to leave as a free agent last month — just four-and-a-half months after joining the Andalusian outfit. Since then, he has been a free agent.

However, Juventus and Union Berlin could offer him a way back into top-flight football. The Old Lady could make a move for the 30-year-old as they look to save their campaign after a hefty 15-point deduction for past financial offenses.

Union Berlin, meanwhile, are second in the Bundesliga, just one point behind Bayern Munich after 18 league games. Isco was a potent creative outlet for both his country and Real Madrid during his heyday.

However, the 38-cap Spain international's decline has been there for all to see in recent years. It remains to be seen if a move to Serie A or the Bundesliga will appeal to Isco, who has spent his entire professional career in his homeland.

Jorge Sampaoli explained why ex-Real Madrid midfielder Isco was allowed to leave Sevilla

Jorge Sampoali, who replaced Julen Lopetegui as Sevilla's manager in October, shed light on why Isco's contract was terminated last month.

His initial contract with Sevilla was expected to expire in the summer of 2024. However, it was cut short just a few days after the 2022 FIFA World Cup concluded in Qatar.

Speaking after his team's 3-0 Copa del Rey second-round win against Juventud Torremolinos on 21 December, Sampaoli told reporters (h/t GOAL):

"Isco is a great boy and I wish him the best. He leaves a player who has great capacity, but he did not meet the club's expectations."

He reportedly had a sour relationship with Sevilla's director of football, Monchi, and was training alone before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, supposedly due to an ankle injury.

The former Real Madrid playmaker scored once and provided three assists in 19 games across competitions for the La Liga club this campaign.

