Liverpool interested in making move for Juventus attacker who could cost €60m: Reports

Liverpool are considering making a move for Juventus attacker Federico Chiesa next summer, as per Italian publication Calciomercatoweb (h/t GOAL).

The Old Lady have been deducted 15 points from the current Serie A season by an Italian soccer court for inconsistent accounting in past transfer dealings. While Juventus deny any wrongdoing, their punishment has been meted out.

As a result, the Turin-based giants sit 10th in the table with 22 points from 18 games so far. This raises serious concerns about their ambitions to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next campaign.

They currently trail fourth-placed SS Lazio by 12 points. Juventus are apparently desperate for revenue following the ruling, and Chiesa could be sold for €60 million to raise funds.

The Italy international, much like most Liverpool signings in attack under manager Jurgen Klopp, can play anywhere across the frontline. The 25-year-old could be seen as a natural successor to Mohamed Salah down the right flank.

The 30-year-old Egyptian's contract at Anfield expires in the summer of 2025. It can be argued that his impact on the team is gradually declining.

Perhaps competing for a berth in the starting XI can help Salah and the club in this regard. He has only scored in four of Liverpool's last 15 Premier League matches.

Elsewhere, the Reds are spoilt for options in attack. Cody Gakpo's winter arrival has supplemented a frontline that already consists of Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho.

Moreover, the Reds are interested in keeping Firmino at the club beyond the current season with a new contract. Hence, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will come forth with an offer this summer for Chiesa.

How is Liverpool target Federico Chiesa faring at Juventus?

Juventus signed Federico Chiesa on an initial loan deal from Fiorentina in the summer of 2020.

After scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in 46 games across competitions in his debut Juve season, the club activated the £34 million buy-option in his contract. His time in Turin has been blighted by fitness issues ever since.

A number of serious injuries have restricted Chiesa to registering just five goals and six assists in 25 games across competitions since the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

If he stays fit, then the 40-cap Italian forward can be a menace in attack with his pace and dribbling. However, his fitness issues could raise a few eyebrows at Anfield if Liverpool were to come forward with an offer for the player.

