Real Betis vs Barcelona prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this weekend as they take on Real Betis in an important encounter at the Benito Villamarin Stadium on Sunday. The Catalan giants have improved under Ronald Koeman this season and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Betis are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have been impressive in recent weeks. The Andalusian side were edged out of the Copa del Rey earlier this week and will face an uphill battle at home this weekend.

Barcelona have recovered from a disappointing start to their season and find themselves level with arch-rivals Real Madrid at the moment. The Blaugrana staged a stunning comeback against Granada in the Copa del Rey in their previous game and will want to build on their streak on Sunday.

Real Betis vs Barcelona Head-to-Head

Barcelona have an excellent record against Real Betis and have won 24 games out of a total of 39 matches played between the two sides. Real Betis have managed only eight victories against Barcelona and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous meeting between the two sides last year ended in an emphatic 5-2 victory for Barcelona. Ousmane Dembele, Lionel Messi, and Antoine Griezmann found the back of the net on the day and will want to make their mark on this match.

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-W-D

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Real Betis vs Barcelona Team News

Diego Lainez is unavailable for this game

Real Betis

Diego Lainez has tested positive for the coronavirus and will have to be excluded from the squad for this game. Dani Martin and Victor Camarasa are also injured and have been ruled out of the game against Barcelona.

Injured: Dani Martin, Victor Camarasa, Diego Lainez

Doubtful: Claudio Bravo, Marc Bartra

Suspended: None

Sergi Roberto is unavailable at the moment

Barcelona

Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho, and Ansu Fati are currently recuperating from long-term injuries and will be unavailable for this game. Clement Lenglet was rested during the week and is likely to partner Ronald Araujo in Barcelona's defence.

Sergi Roberto picked up yet another injury against Granada and has been ruled out for the next few weeks. Sergino Dest is a natural right-back and is likely to take his place in the team against Real Betis.

Injured: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis vs Barcelona Predicted XI

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joel Robles; Alex Moreno, Victor Ruiz, Aissa Mandi, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Sergio Canales; Cristian Tello, Nabil Fekir, Joaquin; Loren Moron

⏰📺 Consulta los horarios y las televisiones para seguir el #BetisBarça en todo el mundo 🔵🔴 #ForçaBarçahttps://t.co/iG0pLwybs1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 5, 2021

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi

Real Betis vs Barcelona Prediction

Barcelona have shown tremendous improvement under Ronald Koeman this season and have a point to prove going into this game. The Catalans have plenty of work to do to catch up with Atletico Madrid and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Real Betis have been impressive in recent weeks and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset this weekend. Barcelona are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Real Betis 1-3 Barcelona

