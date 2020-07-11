Real Madrid 2020/21 kit update: Los Blancos gear up for official jersey release this month

Real Madrid is set to release the kits for the 2020/21 season later this month.

Los Blancos are currently at the top of the La Liga table and are on course to win the title.

Real Madrid is set to release its kits

According to several reports, Real Madrid is planning its official kit releases in the coming months and is set to create ripples on social media with some excellent new designs produced by Adidas.

Real Madrid is known for its excellent choice of jerseys and the 2020/21 kit releases are unlikely to disappoint.

Real Madrid's kits have already been leaked on social media and the fans have been considerably impressed by the innovative designs and the tribute to Real Madrid's traditional colours.

Real Madrid's home kit keeps the traditional white background with pink stripes and attractive sleeve design. The kit is set to be released officially towards the end of July.

Also Read: Twitter explodes as Real Madrid score yet another penalty against Alaves to edge closer to La Liga triumph

Real Madrid prepares to release leaked kits in the coming weeks

Advertisement

Real Madrid's official kit release will happen later this month

Real Madrid's away jersey is also set to be released after the official unveiling of the club's home kit. Los Blancos are reportedly intent on releasing all three kits within the span of a few weeks.

The away kit and the third kit have also been leaked on to social media by Footy Headlines.

Real Madrid will wear pink in its away fixtures and is set to do away with its green jersey next season.

⚫🌸 Real Madrid 20-21 Away Kit Leaked - How It Looks In Full (shorts + socks design not final): https://t.co/2eXoramgwb — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) June 15, 2020

The away kit sports a bright pink hue and has also become a trademark of Real Madrid's away kits in the recent past. Los Blancos have gone a different route with their third kit this season and have reverted to a black outfit.

🇪🇸⚫🌸🔥 LEAKED: Black / Pink Real Madrid 20-21 Third Kit Design: https://t.co/mNplMqi7OJ — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) April 5, 2020

As with most other new kits that are being released by clubs across Europe, the Real Madrid kits have the updated Emirates logo with the text "Fly Better" sprawled across the shirt.

On the pitch, Real Madrid is having a stellar season and is set to win the La Liga title. The Spanish giants have been unbeaten since the La Liga restart and are yet to slip up in the truncated season.

Real Madrid is currently 4 points clear at the top of the table and can win the La Liga title within the next week with victories against Granada and Villarreal. Zinedine Zidane's men are in excellent form and are in prime position to reclaim the La Liga crown from Barcelona.

Real Madrid is set to win the La Liga title

Real Madrid breezed past a struggling Alaves side yesterday with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio getting on to the scoresheet. The side's French striker was the star of the show and unselfishly assisted the second goal to double Real Madrid's lead.

Barcelona is set to face Real Valladolid later tonight and will have to pick up all three points to ensure that Real Madrid does not coast to the title on Monday. Real Madrid has been the better team this season and is also well-prepared for the future with several youngsters filling its ranks.

Also Read: Real Madrid plan moves for Camavinga and Mbappe in 2021