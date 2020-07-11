Twitter explodes as Real Madrid score yet another penalty against Alaves to edge closer to La Liga triumph
- Real Madrid secured one of its most comfortable victories since the La Liga restart with a 2-0 win over Alaves.
- Twitter was filled with hilarious reactions to the match and many fans were quick to point out Real Madrid's ongoing tryst with VAR.
Real Madrid eased past a disappointing Alaves side by a margin of 2-0 earlier today and Twitter had plenty to say about several interesting moments in the match.
Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio got on to the scoresheet as Real Madrid widened the gap at the top of the table with a comfortable victory.
Real Madrid took the lead early in the game after Ferland Mendy's burst into the box drew a foul just inside the penalty area to hand Los Blancos yet another penalty.
In the absence of captain Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema stepped up to dispatch the penalty with ease and open the scoring for his side.
The game also saw an odd twist as a collision with Lucas Vazquez saw referee Gil Manzano injured in the first thirty minutes and replaced after the cooling break.
Alaves had a few bright passages of play as Oliver Burke tormented Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao on the left flank. The visitors were unable to make the most of their chances, however, and ended the first half goalless.
The second half saw Real Madrid score another goal after Karim Benzema was found marginally onside by VAR.
The French striker found himself in a one-on-one situation against the Alaves shot-stopper and unselfishly put the ball on a plate for Marco Asensio, who made no mistake in front of goal.
Real Madrid secure eighth consecutive victory with goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio
The victory strengthened Real Madrid's position at the top of the table and Los Blancos are now four points ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona.
Real Madrid need only one more victory to secure the La Liga title and will hope to cap off a successful league season with yet another victory against Granada on Monday.
Published 11 Jul 2020, 03:32 IST