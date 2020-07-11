Twitter explodes as Real Madrid score yet another penalty against Alaves to edge closer to La Liga triumph

Real Madrid secured one of its most comfortable victories since the La Liga restart with a 2-0 win over Alaves.

Twitter was filled with hilarious reactions to the match and many fans were quick to point out Real Madrid's ongoing tryst with VAR.

Karim Benzema scored from the penalty spot in place of Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid eased past a disappointing Alaves side by a margin of 2-0 earlier today and Twitter had plenty to say about several interesting moments in the match.

Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio got on to the scoresheet as Real Madrid widened the gap at the top of the table with a comfortable victory.

MATCHDAY 🚨! Our focus is fully set on tonight. Let’s go! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/bVGZO8OMBk — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) July 10, 2020

Real Madrid took the lead early in the game after Ferland Mendy's burst into the box drew a foul just inside the penalty area to hand Los Blancos yet another penalty.

In the absence of captain Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema stepped up to dispatch the penalty with ease and open the scoring for his side.

5⃣0⃣0⃣ Zidane's Real Madrid side have scored 500 goals in 207 competitive matches.



First Goal Scored by:

Karim Benzema vs Deportivo La Coruña



500th Goal Scored by:

Karim Benzema vs Deportivo Alavés pic.twitter.com/FiHkFBtZl7 — SMFutball (@SMFutball) July 10, 2020

Update: real Madrid every game https://t.co/hurojGjs44 — KevinDaHamster (@KevinDaHamster) July 10, 2020

Manchester United & Real Madrid (Penalty) pic.twitter.com/KdJvenCzkZ — BosnianGooner (@BoSSnianGooner) July 10, 2020

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos realizing he couldn't take that penalty for Real Madrid 😂 pic.twitter.com/pJY4Mi8b0d — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 10, 2020

If you want Real Madrid to stop getting penalties I would simply suggest that you stop fouling our players in the box. — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) July 10, 2020

Ramos from the stands when Real Madrid wins another penalty pic.twitter.com/UsX6IA8lYt — ° (@KR88Sv2) July 10, 2020

The game also saw an odd twist as a collision with Lucas Vazquez saw referee Gil Manzano injured in the first thirty minutes and replaced after the cooling break.

Well, all my years of watching football, i'v never seen a referee being substituted, it could happen today though.. @realmadrid vs @Alaves pic.twitter.com/52QGKRe4gN — Jacob Adaah (@jacobian900) July 10, 2020

📸 — The referee Gil Manzano twisted his ankle and was treated by Real Madrid's medical staff.



You cannot write a better script. pic.twitter.com/Vw0W0QGbpX✌️ — ♊️L E G E N D A R Y ♊️ (@soltay_banks_gh) July 10, 2020

Alaves had a few bright passages of play as Oliver Burke tormented Lucas Vazquez and Eder Militao on the left flank. The visitors were unable to make the most of their chances, however, and ended the first half goalless.

The second half saw Real Madrid score another goal after Karim Benzema was found marginally onside by VAR.

The French striker found himself in a one-on-one situation against the Alaves shot-stopper and unselfishly put the ball on a plate for Marco Asensio, who made no mistake in front of goal.

Real Madrid secure eighth consecutive victory with goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio

Asensio makes it 2 for Real Madrid. We're getting closer pic.twitter.com/BmjDlhfNIY — Nedd Michael™ (@NeddMichaels) July 10, 2020

VAR REVIEW - Benzema was on side before assisting Asensio pic.twitter.com/C3gvkwrsFk — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) July 10, 2020

Real Madrid have now reached 7 hours without conceding a goal in any competition [420 minutes]. pic.twitter.com/xlsQsUkYEH — Real Madrid Stats (@RMadrid_Stats) July 10, 2020

The victory strengthened Real Madrid's position at the top of the table and Los Blancos are now four points ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona.

Real Madrid need only one more victory to secure the La Liga title and will hope to cap off a successful league season with yet another victory against Granada on Monday.

Also Read: Real Madrid plan moves for Camavinga and Mbappe in 2021