Real Madrid Transfer News: Los Blancos plan moves for Camavinga and Mbappe in 2021

Real Madrid has reportedly postponed its pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga and is focussing on player sales this summer.

The contracts of the two French youngsters are expiring in 2022 and Real Madrid will look to most of the situation next year.

Zidane is planning for Real Madrid's future

According to multiple sources in the Spanish media, Real Madrid has put its transfer plans on hold and will target Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga when the financial aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak has been resolved.

Real Madrid has made several smart investments in the transfer market in recent years and will attempt to sign the two French prodigies after the club's officials are confident of the feasibility of the signings.

Real Madrid given a boost in bid to sign French duo Mbappe and Camavinga https://t.co/oEamofUcKN — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) July 8, 2020

Real Madrid seems to have a defined plan in place for the future and has bolstered its youth setup with a number of talented gems. Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga still have several years ahead of them and can potentially make Real Madrid a potent force in the coming years.

Real Madrid has been heavily linked with a move for Eduardo Camavinga but is yet to make a concrete offer for the young midfielder.

Also Read: Real Madrid heavily favoured by VAR decisions, claims former Barcelona defender Dani Alves

Real Madrid to sell fringe players before investing in young talent

Advertisement

Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez will leave the club

Real Madrid is not willing to make rash decisions in the upcoming transfer window and is reportedly committed to selling several star players to fund the club's future plans.

James Rodriguez will probably be the first casualty of Real Madrid's summer clearout sale. The Colombian midfielder has been miserable at the club this season and is reportedly at odds with Zinedine Zidane. Several clubs are interested in securing the services of James Rodriguez and Real Madrid will be more than happy to listen to offers this summer.

Gareth Bale has also been a fringe player since the La Liga restart and is admittedly unhappy at the Spanish capital. Zinedine Zidane has also proved that he does not need the Welsh superstar at Real Madrid and a return to the Premier League might be imminent for Gareth Bale.

3 player trapped in a gilded cage, prisoners of their price and their salary, assets in a market that no longer exists for them: Philippe Coutinho, James Rodríguez and Gareth Bale https://t.co/uZ4bpEldvw — Ahmed Al Omran (@ahmed) June 4, 2020

Real Madrid has identified Eduardo Camavinga as a potential long-term replacement for Toni Kroos and Casemiro and is currently in the front seat to sign the midfielder. Camavinga is only 17 years of age and his contract at Rennes is expiring in 2022.

Kylian Mbappe's contract expiry at Paris Saint-Germain is also only two years away and Real Madrid has taken note of the surprisingly positive coincidence. Karim Benzema has lifted Real Madrid on his shoulders this season and the addition of Kylian Mbappe to the squad will certainly do wonders for Real Madrid in the final third.

Kylian Mbappe may join Real Madrid in the future

Real Madrid is currently at the top of the table and plays its game in hand against relegation-threatened Alaves later tonight. Zinedine Zidane's men will look to open up a 4-point lead over arch-rivals Barcelona and continue their march towards an unprecedented La Liga title.

In Vinicius, Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, and Ferland Mendy, Real Madrid has already started building for the future and has one of the most promising young sides in Europe. Kylian Mbappe and Eduardo Camavinga can potentially help Real Madrid dominate the content for years to come.

Also Read: EPL giants close in as Real Madrid forced to cut losses on James Rodriguez