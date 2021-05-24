Real Madrid have an agreement in place to sign French superstar - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly set to sign PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe during the summer transfer window after courting the French superstar for a couple of years.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Bruno Satin, a player agent in France, has claimed that Real Madrid already have an agreement in place with Mbappe and his family over a potential move to Santiago Bernabeu.

"My feeling is that he's ready to do it. I also have information which says that Mbappe and his family have an agreement with Real Madrid. At first, there will be an agreement on the player's part, but there's also a need for Paris Saint-Germain to agree," said Satin.

Mbappe has developed into one of the best players in football since joining PSG from AS Monaco in 2017. He burst onto the scene at Les Monégasques during the 2016-17 season, during which he scored 26 goals in 44 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The forward joined PSG on a season-long loan for the 2017-18 season, before moving in with the French giants permanently during the summer of 2018. The deal was worth €180m - the second-highest transfer fee in the sport's history.

During his time with Les Parisiens, Mbappe has scored an astonishing 132 goals in just 171 appearances for the club. He has guided them to three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France titles, and a Champions League final.

The French superstar has been Ligue 1's top goal-scorer for three consecutive years. And during the 2020-21 campaign, he has enjoyed yet another prolific season for PSG, scoring 42 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe could be Real Madrid's long-term replacement for Karim Benzema

Real Madrid are desperate to sign a forward this summer. Karim Benzema has had to shoulder much of the team's goal-scoring responsibilities this season. Despite the Frenchman enjoying a scintillating 2020-21 campaign, he is currently approaching the tail end of his career.

Los Blancos will therefore look to sign a long-term replacement for Benzema. They have been linked with moves for Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lautaro Martinez in recent weeks. Zinedine Zidane reportedly favors a move for Mbappe and will look to bring his fellow Frenchman over to Madrid this summer.