Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid eyeing Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez - Reports

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid could be set to battle it out for Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez has failed to nail down a regular spot in the Bayern Munich squad since joining the German giants from Atletico Madrid for a club-record fee of €80 million.

According to El Gol Digital, Bayern Munich are reportedly open to selling Lucas Hernandez this summer and will be listening to offers in the region of €45 million for the French World Cup winner.

Lucas Hernandez started his career with Atletico Madrid. After making his way through the youth system, Hernandez made his debut for the club in 2014. He made 110 appearances in five seasons with the Spanish giants.

Hernandez caught the attention of a number of European clubs thanks to his performances for France in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Despite being linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2018, Lucas Hernandez stayed at the club.

He was eventually signed by Bayern Munich for a club record €80 million the following summer. Despite helping the club win the treble last season, Lucas Hernandez's progress at Bayern Munich has been hampered due to injuries and the emergence of young full-back Alphonso Davies.

Bayern Munich will reportedly look to sell the defender this summer. Hernandez has received attention from Real Madrid and former club Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid are dealing with the prospect of losing Sergio Ramos and Marcelo this summer as the contracts of both veteran defenders are set to expire at the end of the season. Marcelo's departure could leave Zinedine Zidane with just one senior left-back in his squad in the form of Ferland Mendy.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are keen to bring their former player back to the club due to the experience and versatility he provides. Lucas Hernandez is predominantly a left-back but has the ability to play as a centre-back as well.

Bayern Munich could look to keep hold of Lucas Hernandez despite rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid

Bayern Munich might choose not to sell the World Cup winner

Bayern Munich could look to keep hold of Lucas Hernandez this summer given that the club are set to lose David Alaba and Jerome Boateng this summer. Alaba and Boateng's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

The Bavarians have signed a replacement for Jerome Boateng in the form of Dayot Upamecano, but will view Hernandez as the ideal replacement for David Alaba.