Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard explains why he 'didn't like' playing for Belgium at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has revealed that he didn't enjoy playing for Belgium at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Red Devils crashed out in the group stage of a disappointing campaign under Roberto Martinez.

Hazard announced his international retirement soon after Belgium's exit from the competition. The Madrid forward said in an interview with Belgian publication HNL that he made his decision before the World Cup:

"I knew for some time that I would stop after the World Cup. The performance in Qatar was not decisive for my decision. Of course it is a pity how it turned out, but my decision was made in advance. It was just time to stop."

The former Chelsea winger then added that he didn't want to block a new generation of talent:

"Meanwhile, new guys knocked on the door with the national team. Not playing at Real, then joining the Red Devils and playing football. I didn't like that, especially because the new generation deserves to play."

The 32-year-old started Belgium's first two group games: a 1-0 win over Canada and a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Morocco. He was then benched for their final game, a goalless draw against Croatia. That meant Martinez's side finished third in Group E, marking the first time since 1998 that they failed to advance from the group stage.

Hazard then announced his retirement on Instagram:

"Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you."

His future at Real Madrid is uncertain with reports claiming that Los Blancos are keen on parting ways with the attacker. However, Hazard is reportedly keen to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for €100 million. The fee has since risen to €160 million due to add-ons making him Les Merengues' most expensive signing in history.

His time with Carlo Ancelotti's side has been tarnished by injury woes, though. He has scored seven goals and contributed 11 assists in 73 games across competitions.

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio interested in joining Arsenal

Marco Asensio is intrigued by Arsenal move.

Marco Asensio is still to put pen to paper on a new deal with Real Madrid. The Spanish forward's deal expires at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, Asensio is interested in a move to Arsenal, as he's enticed by Mikel Arteta's project. The Gunners are re-establishing themselves as one of Europe's elite clubs again. They're atop the Premier League and are a shoo-in for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Asensio has featured 32 times, scoring seven goals and providing five assists, this season for Madrid. He has never played club football outside Spain.

