Real Madrid attacker vetoed potential arrival of PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe: Reports

According to Defensacentral details, as reported by El Nacional, Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. vetoed the potential signing of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe looked almost certain to sign for Los Blancos earlier this summer as his contract with the French club was coming to an end.

However, much to everyone's surprise, the 23-year-old renewed his contract for three more years with the Parisians.

He was given a massive signing bonus of €125 million. The French club tied him down to a deal with a salary of €83 million per year, making the World Cup winner the highest-paid player in the world.

Many believe that Real Madrid should refrain from re-attempting to sign the Frenchman in the near future to make him understand that one shouldn't turn down the club in such a manner.

The aforementioned report also reports that Vinicius Jr., an important part of Los Blancos' success under Carlo Ancelotti, has also vetoed the signing of the player.

Vinicius Jr. is one of the best players for the Madrid giants at the moment, along with the likes of Karim Benzema and Luka Modric. The Brazilian scored his team's winner in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a productive start to his season this term as well, scoring five goals and providing four assists in nine games for the defending Spanish and European champions across all competitions.

Mbappe, meanwhile, has been in great form as well. He has registered ten goals to his name with PSG in nine games this season.

Former Real Madrid superstar Kaka opens up on his time at the club

Kaka in action for Real Madrid

Kaka was signed by Real Madrid in 2009 for a fee of €67 million from AC Milan. He made 120 appearances for the club, scoring 29 goals and providing 39 assists before making a move back to the Rossenories in 2013.

His career in Spain didn't turn out the way many thought it would have gone. While speaking of his memories at the club, here's what the 2007 Ballon d'Or winner told MARCA:

"It may sound strange, but I prefer the day that it was confirmed that I was leaving. Because I spoke with Florentino, and he told me that they saw me as a great professional who had done everything possible to achieve great results in Madrid. But the injuries and the few minutes that the coach gave me did not allow it."

