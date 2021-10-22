Real Madrid and Bayern Munich looking to snap up Chelsea star defender: Reports

Two large European clubs are anxiously waiting on the sidelines to sign Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger. This is taking place as the possibility of a divorce between the German and Chelsea grows.

According to ESPN, the 28-year-old's negotiations with Chelsea have come to a halt. This is due to his demands for a pay raise from his current weekly income of £100,000 ($138,219) to £200,000 ($276,438).

Chelsea, on the other hand, is only willing to pay £150,000 ($206,900) per week to the German centre-back, who is nearing the twilight of his career. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are both preparing for a bidding war for the prized defender as a result of this development.

Since reports surfaced in mid-September, Real Madrid have been interested in Rudiger. When it comes to securing significant transfer targets, Los Blancos have always stayed on the sidelines. They wait for discussions to break down before they pounce.

They are currently second in La Liga, but that does not mean they are content with their current situation at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid has allowed 12 goals in all competitions this season.

They have lost both Sergio Ramos (PSG) and Raphael Varane (Manchester United) this summer without much replacement. Eder Militao and Nacho/David Alaba have been unable to form a solid defense. Having Rudiger in the backfield would significantly improve their chances of winning La Liga.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are the newest entrants in the Rudiger sweepstakes. The German side was said to be in exploratory talks with Rudiger's brother and agent, Sahr Senesie, in late September.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, had not mentioned a long-term deal throughout the talks. Multiple sites have reported that rival teams are willing to pay more than £300,000 ($414,657) to entice Rudiger to leave. This assertion could not be independently verified by the International Business Times.

Rudiger has been emphatic that he wants to do the right thing for Chelsea and play his heart out for them despite transfer speculation.

“The interest honors me. That shows that I've done a few things right recently, but I don't let myself be distracted. I have an obligation to my club to perform well. I make my decisions for myself. They don't depend on anyone,” Rudiger remarked as quoted by ESPN.

