Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti delivers emphatic 3-word response when asked about Eduardo Camavinga to Arsenal rumours

Amid reports of Arsenal's interest in signing Eduardo Camavinga on loan, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided a short and crisp response about the midfielder's future at the club.

Ancelotti stated that the French youngster is untouchable and is not up for a deal in the transfer market. While speaking to the media ahead of the La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames, Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“Eduardo is untouchable.”

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #RealMadrid



Camavinga stays. EXCL — Eduardo Camavinga’s agent Joshua Barnett tells me on Arsenal and Chelsea loan links: “There’s no truth. Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga”.Camavinga stays. EXCL — Eduardo Camavinga’s agent Joshua Barnett tells me on Arsenal and Chelsea loan links: “There’s no truth. Of course every club in the world would want him, but he’s very happy in Real Madrid and Real Madrid are very happy with Camavinga”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadridCamavinga stays. https://t.co/ye9phrJ445

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have been looking to bolster their squad in a bid to keep their position as Premier League leaders. While the Gunners failed to secure a deal for Mykhaylo Mudryk, they have already signed Leandro Trossard on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Reports surfaced that they are keen on bringing Camavinga to north London as well, on loan until June. Ancelotti, however, is not considering any move for the Frenchman a possibility.

Camavinga arrived at the Spanish capital from Stade Rennais last season. He has since made 66 appearances for the club.

Camavinga has played 26 games for Ancelotti's side this season, 11 of them as a starter and has provided one assist.

Camavinga, however, has often been substituted in the games he has started. He has amassed a total game time of 1,041 minutes this campaign.

The youngster, however, is considered a future star for Real Madrid. The club and Carlo Ancelotti are not keen to entertain any move for the player.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Aurelien Tchouameni's apology

Villarreal CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Real Madrid managed to secure a sensational comeback 3-2 win against Villareal in their latest Copa del Rey clash on January 19. Aurelien Tchouameni, however, was not a part of the team as the midfielder is sidelined with an injury.

Tchouameni was spotted in Paris attending an NBA game as his team fought on the pitch against the Yellow Submarine. The Frenchman has since released a statement apologizing for his actions.

Carlo Ancelotti was asked to share his bits on the situation. The Italian manager told the media:

“He already published an apology. I think he made a mistake, but he is young and he made one mistake. That issue is in the past. He is working on recovering from his injury and we hope to have him back next week.”

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes