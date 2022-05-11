Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti delivers honest verdict on Erling Haaland's move to Manchester City

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has given his thoughts on Erling Haaland move to Manchester City.

The Premier League leaders announced on Tuesday (10 May) that they had agreed to a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the 21-year-old forward. Sky Sports reports that the Cityzens have exercised the €60 million release clause in Haaland's contract.

Manchester City @ManCity Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.



The deal represents a real coup for City, with Haaland being one of the most sought-after players in world football. The Norwegian superstar has scored 85 goals in 88 games for Dortmund since joining them in January 2020.

The deal will reportedly cost Manchester City City tens of millions extra in agent fees and add-ons, with Real Madrid rumored to have missed out on signing the superstar forward.

In a press conference (as per Marca), Ancelotti refused to be dragged into a conversation about Haaland, as the Italian said:

"Ugh, I don't really like to talk about this. He's a great player, City is a great club, I'm sticking with my squad, which has led me to enjoy another Champions League final."

Kylian Mbappe spotted in Spanish capital amid Real Madrid rumors following Haaland's Manchester City transfer

On the same day that the Spanish champions missed out on one of their reported top summer targets, PSG superstar Mbappe was pictured in a Madrid restaurant with club teammates Sergio Ramos and Achraf Hakimi.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 📸| Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Hakimi had dinner together in Madrid yesterday. 📸| Sergio Ramos, Kylian Mbappe and Hakimi had dinner together in Madrid yesterday. https://t.co/kBpurskw4m

The Instagram post has led to speculation that the 23-year-old is edging closer to agreeing to a deal to join the Bernabeu this summer when his current PSG contract expires in June.

Marca has claimed that there is 'total confidence and serenity at Real Madrid' regarding the Frenchman’s future.

The report also claims that the World Cup winner has not changed his mind. The Frenchman is still set to become a Galactico for next season despite Le Parisien reporting that the forward had agreed to sign a new two-year extension at the Parc Des Princes.

Mbappe is still the second most expensive footballer in history after his move from Monaco to his hometown club in 2018. He has become one of the best players in the world during his time with the French champions.

The French international has enjoyed a sensational season at PSG, having scored 35 goals and created 23 assists in 43 appearances this term.

