Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti makes feelings clear about Vinicius Jr missing penalty won by Kylian Mbappe in 2-1 loss vs Valencia

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius Jr.'s penalty miss after Los Blancos lost 2-1 in their LaLiga clash against Valencia at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, April 5. The defeat kept them at 63 points in the league table, three behind leaders Barcelona, who also have a game in hand.

Kylian Mbappe was fouled inside the penalty box in the 11th minute, resulting in the referee pointing towards the penalty spot. However, Giorgi Mamardashvili saved Vinicius Jr.'s spot-kick and the match remained scoreless. Four minutes later, Mouctar Diakhaby gave the lead to the visitors with an inch-perfect header past Fran Gonzalez.

Vinicius Jr. made amends for his penalty miss by opening the account for the hosts in the 50th minute. In the fifth minute of stoppage time, Hugo Duro scored a late winner to give Valencia their first win against Los Merengues since 2023.

In the press conference following the match, Carlo Ancelotti made his feelings clear about Vinicius Jr.'s missed penalty. The Italian tactician said (via @MadridXtra on X):

"Penalties? It's been a difficult season, Bellingham missed, Mbappé missed, Vinicius missed... I wanted to give him some confidence."

It was Vinicius Jr.'s fourth missed penalty across competitions in his career. The Brazilian superstar has converted eight, bringing his success rate to 66.67%. The 24-year-old has scored 19 goals and created 13 more in 42 club games this season.

When Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Vinicius Jr.'s future at Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League - Source: Getty

In a February 2024 interview (via Tribal Football), Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti discussed Vinicius Jr.'s future amid growing interest from the Saudi Pro League. The Brazilian winger has been one of the flagship players for the Spanish giants in the last few seasons, amassing 104 goals and 73 assists in 307 games since joining them from Flamengo in 2018.

Speaking about the Brazilian superstar's departure last year, Ancelotti said:

“Am I sick of hearing about this? Yes. Am I concerned? No. Does he seem happy? Yes. And we're happy with him. I have nothing to add to what I told you a few weeks back. It's not a matter to be discussed here. We don't talk about that here, and he doesn't either. I think Vinicius looks the same as ever, eager to prove he's doing the right things. He performed brilliantly in the last game and he will continue to do so because he's just starting to regain that match fitness after his injuries. He looks highly motivated, especially when you see what he did against City. The pressure was on him and he dealt with it superbly by making the difference in the match."

The Italian manager added:

“I can't answer these questions about whether or not he's received any offers or if he'll change his mind. All I can do is tell you what I see, which is a happy footballer keen to do a good job and make history at this club, that's all."

During his time at the club, Vinicius Jr. has secured a plethora of accolades with Real Madrid. They include The Best FIFA Men's Player, two UEFA Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups, three LaLigas, two UEFA Supercups, and three Supercopas de España, among others.

