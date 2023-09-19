Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti names his favorites for 2023-24 UEFA Champions League trophy 

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti thinks Manchester City are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League for the second season in a row.

Pep Guardiola's men won Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 2022-23, beating Madrid along the way. The Cityzens secured a superb 5-1 aggregate win over the 14-time European champions in the semifinals.

Ancelotti has tipped City as the favorites to successfully retain the Champions League this season. He spoke highly of the squad at Guardiola's disposal (via Madrid Xtra):

"Manchester City? I think they're the favorites to win the Champions League. They won last year and have a good squad."

City have picked up where they left off last season after winning the continental treble. They are unbeaten in the Premier League with five wins in five games, scoring 14 goals and conceding just three. The likes of Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, and Phil Foden have shined so far this season.

Guardiola's treble winners have been drawn in Group G of the Champions League alongside Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Serbian outfit Crvena Zvezda and Swiss side Young Boys.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have been buoyed by the signing of Jude Bellingham with Ancelotti's men making an equally impressive start to their campaign. They also have five wins from five games, scoring 10 goals and conceding three.

Los Blancos are in Group C alongside Serie A champions Napoli, Bundesliga side Union Berlin, and Primeira Liga outfit Braga. If they are to challenge City for the European title they have an arguably tougher group than the Premier League giants.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola lavishes praise on Real Madrid's newest superstar Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has taken to La Liga with ease.

City manager Guardiola has jokingly questioned whether Bellingham, 20, is not telling the truth about his age amid his stellar start to life at Real Madrid. The English midfielder has bagged five goals and one assist in five games across competitions.

Guardiola appeared to be interested in signing Bellingham during the summer although the England international opted for Madrid. It's claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund star viewed the reigning European champions as a 'plastic' club.

Nevertheless, the City boss has waxed lyrical about Bellingham. He said:

“Jude Bellingham? Maybe he’s a liar… he’s too good for his age."

Bellingham has joined Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo as the only two players to score five goals in their first four appearances for the club. He has made an incredible start to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu and many expect him to play an important role in the Champions League this season.