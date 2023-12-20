Real Madrid-bound Endrick names who he prefers between Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe 

Real Madrid-bound Palmeiras attacker Endrick has made his pick between Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland and PSG striker Kylian Mbappe.

The 17-year-old is set to arrive at Los Blancos in the summer when he turns 18. Endrick played a key role in his side's unlikely Brasileiro Serie A triumph this year. He scored in their 1-1 draw at Cruzeiro, which confirmed Palmeiras' win, finishing two clear of second-placed Gremio.

Meanwhile, Haaland and Mbappe are two of the most lethal strikers in the game currently and going great guns. In a fun segment on ESPN UK, Endrick was asked to make his pick between the two. The Brazilian teenager picked Mbappe after a brief pause:

"Well ... I think ... I prefer ... Mbappe"

Interestingly, the Frenchman has been a Los Blancos target for a while and is in the final year of his deal with PSG, which he's unlikely to extend. If that's the case, Mbappe could team up with Endrick at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.

Endrick is coming off a solid first full season in senior football, scoring 11 times in 31 games in Palmeiras' victorious league campaign.

How have Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland fared this season?

Both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have had solid seasons with their respective clubs.

Mbappe has notched up 19 goals and two assists in 21 games across competitions. That includes a league-leading 16 goals and two assists in 15 Ligue 1, where PSG top the standings.

His three other goals have come in the UEFA Champions League, where PSG finished second in their group and will take on La Liga side Real Sociedad in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, Haaland has continued from where he left off last season, with his 52-goal exploits playing a key role in City's historic treble-winning campaign. This season, the 23-year-old is up to 19 goals and five assists in 21 games across competitions.

That includes 14 goals and four assists in 15 games in the Premier League, where Pep Guardiola's side are fourth after 17 games, five behind leaders Liverpool (39). His five other goals have come in the Champions League, where defending champions City won all six games and will take on FC Copenhagen in the first knockout round.