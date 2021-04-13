Real Madrid confident of signing Kylian Mbappe as PSG attempt contract renewal - Reports

Real Madrid continue to monitor Kylian Mbappe’s contract situation with Paris Saint-Germain and remain eager to bring the Frenchman to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

According to Goal, Los Blancos are confident of securing Mbappe's signature, even though the Ligue 1 giants are locked in contract negotiations with their star.

Real Madrid have made the Frenchman their number one target ahead of the summer, but a stay with PSG cannot yet be completely ruled out.

Mbappe joined the Ligue 1 giants in the summer of 2017 as one of the most exciting young talents in world football and has already scored 102 goals from 119 appearances since his move.

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the Frenchman, who also dreams of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Mbappe’s current contract expiring in 2022, Los Blancos are ready to step up their efforts to secure the player.

PSG have already begun negotiations with their prized asset, but talks have not reached a conclusive end so far. Mbappe has apparently turned down three offers from the club, which has contributed to an air of optimism at Real Madrid.

However, with both parties still locked in negotiations, it is also possible that the player will put pen to paper on a new deal.

The Frenchman’s proposed move to Real Madrid this summer could hinge on quite a few factors.

PSG are still in the race for the Ligue 1 title and the UEFA Champions League. Finishing the season with a European trophy would vastly improve PSG’s chances of keeping hold of their talisman.

Neymar, currently tied to PSG until next summer, could also play a vital role with his next move. Mbappe also wants to assess the club’s plans for the summer before making his decision.

Zinedine Zidane could help Real Madrid secure Mbappe’s signature

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is expected to play a vital role in the club’s pursuit of Mbappe.

The Frenchman has built a cordial relationship with his countryman and could help convince the PSG star to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu. However, even if the player agrees, signing him will be no walk in the park.

Los Blancos will have to agree a transfer fee with the Ligue 1 giants, who would also need a replacement for the player.

However, with Florentino Perez desperate for a statement signing after his re-election as Real Madrid president, Mbappe’s move to the Santiago Bernabeu could materialize this summer.